×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Marcolin Takes Celebrations for 60th Anniversary to the Triennale Museum

The eyewear company hosted a cocktail event at Milan’s landmark location during Milan Fashion Week.

Marcolin's set up at the Triennale
Marcolin's set up at the Triennale museum in Milan. Courtesy of Marcolin

MILAN — A giant sign spelling the name of eyewear company Marcolin was installed on the terrace of Milan’s landmark Triennale design and art museum to welcome guests to the celebrations of the firm’s 60th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, on Wednesday the firm staged a cocktail event dubbed “Look at Me Now,” a concept evoking the evolution and growth trajectory of the company since 1961.

These themes were also addressed in the speech Marcolin’s chief executive officer and general manager Fabrizio Curci made during the night, which mainly focused on outlining the challenges ahead for the company, such as stepping up its game in terms of sustainability and digitalization.

“We decided to do things our way and put everything upside down, so we transformed ESG into GSE by starting our strategy from the governance. Twelve months ago we started this path humbly but resolutely, so we’re going fast,” said Curci, underscoring that speed has always been key in business, “but in this moment it’s vital.”

Related Galleries

The executive highlighted that enhancing inclusivity has been a priority, too. “No gender, no boundaries, just professionalism: the ability of these people to make glasses is the only thing that matters. And we’re further investing in this asset,” said Curci in front of an audience that included the company’s top management and longtime collaborators in addition to a range of Italian actresses and influencers. The event was also livestreamed to enable international partners to join the celebrations.

Marcolin's ceo Fabrizio Curci with Italian actresses Cristiana Capotondi, Nicoletta Romanoff and Isabella Ferrari.
Marcolin’s CEO Fabrizio Curci with Italian actresses Cristiana Capotondi, Nicoletta Romanoff and Isabella Ferrari. Gabriele Zanon/Courtesy of Marcolin

In his speech, Curci underscored the key role of digitalization in the future growth of the group, not only as a means of communication but as a tool to optimize production processes and facilitate work across the board.

“The real value of what we do is [thanks to] the people we have that know how to do it. And that’s been like this for the past 60 years. That’s the patrimony we have and we need to preserve it but [we can’t do it] in the way we worked 60 years ago,” he said. “So the change is that we’re investing money and time just to have the technology to help people, not to replace them. If we’re able to do this properly, we will help people to free up a little bit of their time, giving them time to think about the next evolution of their jobs, instead.”

Before ending the night with a live dance performance and DJ set, a series of video greetings were screened and featured prominent personalities working closely with the group, which designs, manufactures and distributes eyewear collections for licensed brands such as Tom Ford, Guess, Moncler and Ermenegildo Zegna.

Based in Longarone — in Italy’s Veneto region known for being an eyewear manufacturing hub — Marcolin also counts the Web, Marcolin and Viva house brands in its wide portfolio.

As part of the anniversary’s celebrations, earlier this year the company released a special collection of Web sunglasses, whose packaging was marked with a celebratory emblem intertwining the number 60 with the symbol for infinity.

The launch added to the revamp of the corporate logo and the relocation of the company’s Milan headquarters to new, larger offices.

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marcolin Celebrates Anniversary With Event During

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad