Rising french talent Marine Serre — who in 2017 won the LVMH Prize for Young Designers with just one collection under her belt — is teaming with futuristic South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster on two sunglass styles for spring 2021.

The “Visionizer” collaboration frames take their curvy acetate frame inspiration from styles found in the early 2000s. The first style retails for $260 and is offered in two color ways; it’s a sleek design similar to the thick frames used for extreme outdoor sports. They feature an inscription of both brands’ logos together with a silver crescent moon in relief over each temple.

The second retails for $260 and is offered in three color ways; it is a take on goggle-style shades, mixing cyclist eyewear shapes with a glamorous vibe, structured around a thin metallic frame with tinted aerodynamic lenses.

The latest collaboration marks the 10-year anniversary of Gentle Monster, which has carved out a niche in the eyewear space with its innovative design point of view and groundbreaking store formats. Previously the South Korean brand has had collaborations with Fendi, Tilda Swinton and Jennie Kim of megawatt K-pop girl group Blackpink.

The Visionizer collaboration launches today on Marineserre.com, gentlemonster.com and selected retailers.

ANDAM Winners Marine Serre and Glenn Martens Look to Fashion’s Future

Marine Serre Finds Beauty — and Hope — in Dark Matter

Gentle Monster, Fendi Release Sunglasses Capsule Collection