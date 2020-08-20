Christyn Breckenridge is the owner of 3rdEyeView, one of Texas’ leading eyewear brands. Regarded for its combination of color, comfort and cost, the brand also has a philosophy toward social responsibility. The inspiration behind the brand includes social experiences via traveling, missionary trips and volunteer projects, while its “On Sight” program collaborates with local community-based nonprofits and medical clinics to provide vision screening, eye exams and new eyewear to anyone in need. “We strive to give the underserved and underprivileged 20/20 vision by helping them see their surroundings more clearly,” Breckenridge said. Additionally, Breckenridge is working on a charter school project to provide affordable eye exams and frames to kids in underserved neighborhoods in Houston. The brand’s followers include Grammy-nominated producer Bangladesh, fashion stylist Shelly Styles, artist and entrepreneur Slim Thug, blogger Claire Sulmers and “Black Lightning” actress Nafessa Williams. Bestsellers include the Pablo, large-rimmed style, which retails for $34.90; the Lucas, aviator style, and the Yeyo, rectangular style, which both retail at $42.90.