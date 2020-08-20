From body replicas to disinfectant teams, Hollywood costume designers spoke to WWD about how they are getting back to work in the time of COVID-19. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 3-D scanned replicas of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, outdoor wardrobe fittings and on-set social-distancing cops are just a few of the new norms for Hollywood costume designers, as TV productions begin to return in California and other states.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ With new union-mandated health and safety guidelines, the entertainment industry's behind-the-scenes style architects — much like fashion's — are figuring out ways to adapt their up-close and personal craft to the new pandemic normal.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It all takes some getting used to, said Emmy-winning costume designer Janie Bryant. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Bottom line, everything takes a little longer, said Bryant: "How many years has it been in Hollywood where people have been demanding — and I can be that way, too! This is a repositioning of priorities and understanding of a situation. We have to work together and we can’t act like spoiled children. How about that! I think that’s better for humanity."⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio to hear from more of Hollywood's top costume designers. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @boothmoore ⁣⁣ 📸: Andrew Yee