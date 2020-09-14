MILAN — Marcolin Group has added the Max Mara label to its stable of licensed brands.

Starting from Nov. 1, the Italian eyewear group will produce and distribute Max Mara’s sun and prescription glasses globally under a five-year agreement. The first eyewear collection created by Marcolin will be unveiled at the Max Mara spring 2021 show on Sept. 24 during Milan Fashion Week.

“Max Mara has always been committed to women, to make them feel at their best, to make them shine in every occasion, through constant research for the highest quality,” said Ian Griffiths, Max Mara’s creative director. “The secret of quality is to consider every single technical feature as an essential element of the creative process.” The designer expressed his confidence in Marcolin to deliver the “highest quality and design standards” for Max Mara’s eyewear.

Max Mara’s sister labels Sportmax and Max & Co. last year also signed a license with Marcolin.

In June, Max Mara and its longtime licensee, Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo Group, said jointly they had mutually agreed on an early termination of the license that had linked the two companies since 1997.

The deal, expected to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, is now ending on Oct. 31, 2020.

Matteo Blandi, Marcolin’s group marketing director, said the Max Mara brand would enrich the group’s offer aimed at the women’s wear market, emphasizing how the label is “synonymous of excellence internationally recognized.”

The Max Mara eyewear collections will be available starting next year at the brand’s boutiques, on its online store, in department stores, on selected e-commerce platforms and at opticians.

Marcolin’s portfolio of labels comprises around 30 licensed brands, ranging from Tom Ford, Moncler, Adidas Originals and Ermenegildo Zegna to Tod’s, Swarovski, Guess and Diesel, and Los Angeles-based brand Barton Perreira. Last year it also inked a license with BMW Group, which pointed to the eyewear specialist’s expanded brand diversification.

Marcolin Group in June appointed a new chief executive officer and general manager, Fabrizio Curci, succeeding Massimo Renon, who left in April after three years at the Italian eyewear company to join Benetton Group.