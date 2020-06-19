MILAN — All good things come to an end.

Italian eyewear manufacturer Safilo Group and Max Mara said jointly Friday they have mutually agreed on an early termination of the eyewear license that has linked the two companies since 1997.

The deal, expected to expire on Dec. 31, 2023, is now ending on Oct. 31, 2020.

Safilo said that net sales coming from Max Mara’s eyewear and optical frames in 2019 represented less than 2 percent. Last year, the eyewear firm reported solid preliminary sales, excluding the group’s discontinued retail operations. Revenues were up 3.1 percent to 939 million euros, compared with 910.7 million euros in the previous year.

The fashion group’s next move for Max Mara’s eyewear collections could not immediately be learned. However, early last year Max Mara’s sister label Sportmax signed a five-year licensing agreement with Marcolin for the development, production and global distribution of the brand’s eyewear collections. The deal runs to Dec. 31, 2023. Could it perhaps pave the way for Max Mara and another development with Marcolin?

Safilo produces its own brand as well as Carrera and Polaroid, and manufactures and distributes for labels ranging from Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo and Marc Jacobs.

As reported, the coronavirus pandemic curbed the company’s growth in the first two months of the year, impacting the Italian eyewear company’s performance in the first quarter, which closed with sales down 10.6 percent to 221.1 million euros.

Safilo, which this year is launching three new licenses, Missoni, Levi’s and David Beckham, in December 2019 acquired a 70 percent stake in Californian digitally native eyewear firm Blenders Eyewear for around $90 million and last February purchased a majority stake in the affordable eyewear brand Privé Revaux for $67.5 million.

In 2021, Safilo will see the exit of the Dior and Fendi label from Jan. 1 and July 1, respectively. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2017 signed a joint venture with Marcolin, called Thélios, for the production and distribution of eyewear collections.