The next edition of Milan-based international eyewear trade show Mido will take place June 5 to 7 at the city’s Rho Fiera fairground.

The fair decided to move its traditional dates from February to June due to the global health emergency.

“To date, it’s pretty clear that organizing an international trade event before June might limit the participation of exhibitors and visitors, over half of them coming from 160 countries around the globe,” said Mido president Giovanni Vitaloni. “Hosting Mido 2021 in June is the best choice to accomplish our mission: creating and maximizing the international business opportunities and re-launching a strategic sector.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak which hit Italy at the end of February, the 50th edition of Mido, which was originally scheduled from Feb. 29 to March 2, 2020, was first moved to July 5 to 7 and then to Feb. 6 to 8, 2021.

While the situation across the globe remains highly uncertain and many European countries are evaluating new potential lockdowns to limit local COVID-19 outbreaks, earlier this month Pitti Immagine said that starting from January, it plans to returns to IRL fairs. In particular the 99th edition of leading men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo will take place in Florence Jan. 12 to 14, one day less than usual.

Milan’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile will also be an IRL event, running April 13-18, while leading beauty trade fair Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is scheduled for March 18 to 22.