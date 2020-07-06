MILAN — Moncler and Marcolin Group said Monday they have renewed their licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of the Moncler Lunettes collections of sunglasses, optical frames and ski masks.

The partnership, which was first established in 2015, has been extended for an additional five years, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Marcolin’s portfolio comprises around 30 licensed brands, ranging from Tom Ford and Ermenegildo Zegna to Tod’s, Swarovski, Guess and Diesel, to name a few.

Over the past two years, the Longarone, Italy-based eyewear manufacturer has inked new deals with labels ranging from Bally, Adidas, GCDS, Sportmax, Max & Co. and Los Angeles-based brand Barton Perreira, diving into the specialty eyewear market, to Swatch Group Ltd. for the production and distribution of the eyewear collections of watch labels Longines and Omega. Last year, it also inked a license with BMW Group, which pointed to the eyewear specialist’s expanded brand diversification.

As reported, last month Marcolin appointed Fabrizio Curci chief executive officer; he hailed from trade show organizer Fiera Milano SpA. Curci succeeded Massimo Renon, who left in April after three years at the Italian eyewear company to join Benetton Group.

As reported, in 2017 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Marcolin revealed a plan to set up a joint venture, which was launched in 2018 under the Thélios moniker. LVMH controls 51 percent of the joint venture and Marcolin holds the remaining 49 percent.

As part of the joint venture, Marcolin started producing eyewear collections for Celine, previously licensed to rival manufacturer Safilo. Thélios also manufactures eyewear for LVMH brands Loewe, Berluti, Kenzo, Fenty and Louis Vuitton.