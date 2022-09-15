×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Performance and Lifestyle

Oakley, Roka, Smith and 100% all offer models with enhanced technology and updated styling

Patrick Mahomes Oakley
Patrick Mahomes in a style from his collection with Oakley.

It’s no secret that being outdoors got a big bump in popularity during the pandemic. Everything from walking and hiking to playing golf, cycling, skiing and running all found new fans as pandemic-weary consumers escaped their homes for some sunshine and fresh air. And the sport performance eyewear industry reaped the benefits.

The leaders embraced their newfound popularity, offering up sport-specific styles, upping the ante on their technology features and advancing their fashion quotient — strategies that are continuing to evolve today with the introduction of more lightweight frames, wraparound styles and hybrid models.

Oakley, the California-based division of Luxottica, offers a multitude of options for everything from mountain biking and snowboarding to baseball, basketball, golf, surf and skate. The company also has styles targeted to gamers whose idea of sport is found on a computer screen instead of on a mountain range.

Related Galleries

Bruno Garcia, the brand’s newly named vice president of marketing, said that among the most-popular models today is the Kato, a wraparound style that conforms to the contours of the face, is frameless and features a tilt function. The glasses offer a “mask-like fit that allows minimal intrusion to the line of sight” and multiple nose pads help create a customized fit.

Oakley has also applied its proprietary Prizm Lens Technology to a number of models. The technology, he explained, is “engineered to enhance visual contrast” and allows athletes to see details more clearly, thereby enhancing performance. “Whether on the mountain, road, water, field or course, Prizm lenses allow athletes and consumers to see details earlier, faster and deeper, resulting in an enhanced experience,” the brand touts.

For the future, Garcia said consumers today are seeking products that are light but still perform at a high level such as the Re:Subzero, an updated version of a sunglass first introduced in 1992 that now weighs less than an ounce. This model is targeted to the everyday athlete, the company said, and is intended to “bridge the gap between sport and lifestyle frames.”

Earlier this month, Oakley offered up a number of new models including the Admission, a style targeted to gamers with a low bridge fit and a special version of the Prizm technology.

Other updates include the Holbrook, a frame now available in lightweight titanium, and new youth models for boys and girls designed for smaller faces.

In addition, Oakley has had success with its athlete-specific collections such as the one with NFL star Patrick Mahomes. The third iteration of his signature collection recently dropped and includes wraparounds and youth-specific styles.   

The Bobcat is a bestselling model from Smith. Matthew Roebke

Smith, which was founded by a snow-loving dentist in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 1965, has expanded beyond snow goggles to a number of different activities including cycling, hiking, running, fishing and endurance sports. Taryn Ryan, head of global marketing, cited the brand’s long history and its founding by someone “passionate about the outdoors” as key to its DNA.

Unlike other sports performance brands, Smith opts for a “clean, stylish and modern aesthetic,” which is its differentiator, she said. Among its most important sports options are the Embark Glacier Glass, which was created for mountaineering and skiing but has been embraced by anglers and watersports enthusiasts with its flexible and removable side shields. The Bobcat is the brand’s shield-style model with a flexible frame and temples that appeals to many sport disciplines. The Resolve is a crossover style with a wraparound fit and rimless design targeted to triathlons and team sports, and the Spinner is a full shield sunglass designed for water sports.

In many of its models, Smith offers the ChromaPop, a proprietary technology that allows the eye to identify true colors, she explained, allowing for more definition and clarity.

In addition, more than half of Smith’s frames are created from sustainable materials such as the Evolve bio-based frame that is made using recycled plastic. Ryan said that while this is not tied to performance, it speaks to the desire of today’s consumers to do their part for the environment.

Going forward, she said the company will move to offer products that blend fashion and sport without foregoing its heritage in sports. As such, the company will add two additional sport styles, the Pursuit and XC, later this year that will have cross-over appeal.

Roka offers both sunglass and prescription models.

Although Roka got its start creating wetsuits for triathletes, its fastest-growing category has been eyewear. Rob Canales, cofounder, said the company started out creating a sport aviator for a triathlete ambassador in 2015 and has since expanded its offering to both sunglasses and prescription eyewear. “We’ve been able to grow during the pandemic as the challenger brand in the market. We’re the independent brand in a market dominated by the big Italian conglomerates.”

That success also led the company to open an optical center in its hometown of Austin, Texas, to “bring our performance technology to eyeglasses,” he said. “That part of the market is 10 times bigger than the sunglasses market.”

The company is almost exclusively direct-to-consumer and is the global eyewear and sunglasses partner of Ironman. Its top-selling models include the Barton, a lightweight frame in a rectangular shape, as well as the aviators. “We sit between the classic Oakley shields and the more-fashion brands,” Canales said. “You can wear them for a run and then transition to work so you can wear them all day and not have to change.”

Next up, he said, Roka will be “doing a major upgrade” of its optical styles, adding spring hinges, while also offering more models for different face shapes and styles.

The San Diego-based 100% is another independent sports brand that seeks to benefit athletes through innovative performance technologies. The brand, whose roots are in motocross, launched its first sport sunglass in 2016 with pro cyclist Peter Sagan, the Speedcraft, which featured high-impact, lightweight frames, cylindrical, scratch-proof shield lenses and adjustable temple tips.

That model continues to be among the brand’s best-sellers, along with styles from the Hypercraft family, which feature a rimless shield, an UltraCarbon frame and are lightweight. Among its proprietary products are the Hiper Lens, a high-definition technology that increases contrast, amps up color and enhances detail; TR90 frames created from carbon fiber woven into nylon, and it uses a hydrophobic and oleophobic treatment which repels water, oil and dirt and prevents smudging.

Gwen van Lingen, vice president of global marketing, said 100% works with eyewear designer Jacques Marie Mage who has a history in fashion sunglasses as well as the action sports world to create “unique products that look good and perform even better.”

100% will start offering snow sports eyewear later this year.

This fall, 100% will launch a snow collection. And in 2023, she added, further advancement in UltraCarbon technology will be introduced along with a Hypercraft Square sport performance shield, Legere Coil and Legere Trap, both dual lens styles.

The company also works with a roster of athletes including snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott; marathoner Molly Seidel; cross-country mountain biker Jolanda Neff; skier Loïc Bruni; triathlete Gustav Iden; biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe, and Atlanta Braves player Ronald Acuña Jr. 

“Our ambassadors are a critical part of not only our product improvement plan and development progression, but also a critical part of our brand anatomy,” she said.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Hot Summer Bags

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sport Eyewear Brands Straddle Sport and

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad