Officine Générale Launches Eyewear Collection

Paris-based Officine Générale, known for its understated appeal, has teamed with Garrett Leight for its first line of sunglasses and optical frames, melding the brand’s Californian craftsmanship with Officine Générale’s “Beautiful Normality” aesthetic.

“It is very exciting for me to launch an eyewear collection with Garrett who shares the same values in quality handcraft and blending the old with the new,” said Pierre Mahéo, founder and designer of Officine Générale.

The Los Angeles-based eyewear giant is no stranger to collaborations, having previously partnered with Rimowa, Metalwood, Footjoy, Pendleton, Frecobol Carioca, and more.

Utilizing Officine Générale’s sophisticated, neutral color palette, the frames are made in cured acetate in black glass, demi blond, Olio, and clear with metal details, including the refined water drop plaque, visible core wire that features a new custom etched design, smooth metal hardware cap at the temple hinge and tip, rounded off with premium glass lenses in gray, green, blue and G15, with an anti-reflective coating.

“In today’s world where technology and innovation reign supreme, there’s something refreshing about brands that are experts in what they do, just trying to create something beautiful,” said Leight.

The launch will be unveiled during SILMO in Paris, the leading trade fair for optics and eyewear, which will run from Sept. 23 to 26.

With a retail price tag of $485, the bold sunwear collection will be available subsequently at all Officine Générale and Garret Leight stores starting Sept. 27 (both brick-and-mortar and online).

GLCO x Officine Générale in Olio.

GLCO x Officine Générale in Black Glass.

GLCO x Officine Générale in Demi Blond.