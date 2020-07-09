Olivia Culpo channeled some of her favorite female style icons for her capsule collection of eyewear with Privé Revaux.

The model and actress worked with the company to create six styles for the Privé Revaux x Olivia Culpo line that launches on July 14.

“All the styles are named after iconic females that I have always looked up to as style icons,” she said on a Zoom interview. “I knew I wanted something classic and then thought what are the most iconic frames we’ve seen on the most iconic women and that’s how we came up with the styles.”

So there’s The Audrey, an oversize design named after Audrey Hepburn — “They’re light, even though they’re substantial in size,” Culpo said — The Janet, a shielded frame named after Janet Jackson; The Jackie, another oversize cat-eye inspired by Jackie Kennedy; The Jane, a round frame named after Jane Birkin, which are also available in blue-light blocking technology, and The Goldie. “They’re named after Goldie Hawn in ‘Overboard’ because she’s wearing these ridiculously small frames in the opening scene that I’m obsessed with,” Culpo said.

The acetate frames are available in black, brown, gold, rose gold, indigo, green and silver, are lightweight with a customized barrel and an anti-glare and scratch-resistant coating. They retail for $39.95 and come packaged in a gray collapsible case that features Culpo’s signature.

Culpo said she was intimately involved in the design of the line and enjoyed the process. “I didn’t necessarily want these to be trendy. I thought about what accessories people buy and you just want something you can always fall back on that doesn’t feel ‘last year.’ I want these to be pieces people will buy as a great investment. I keep that in mind whenever I’m doing any kind of capsule, I just want them to be pieces that are going to be very important to someone’s closet.”

In the past, the former Miss USA and Sports Illustrated Swimwear model has worked with other fashion brands including Express, Pretty Little Thing, Revolve, Marled by Reunited Clothing and Rampage. And she hinted that she has “a really big modeling partnership coming up in the next couple of weeks that I can’t talk about yet.”

With all of her collaborations, she said an accessible price point is the most important thing to her. “I always look for something that my younger self would have wanted to invest in and that’s accessible to people. That’s really important to me because when I was in high school and college, there were things that I really wanted, but were out of my price range. So it’s important to me to collaborate [on items] people really value at a price they can afford.”

The Privé Revaux collaboration also has a charitable component that Culpo found important. The two have partnered with RestoringVision to donate eyewear to underserved communities for every pair sold through Aug. 14.

“This collection is deeply personal to me, so it only felt right that we partner with a charitable organization that provides direct relief to those most in need,” she said. “Knowing that with every pair of sunglasses sold, RestoringVision will donate a pair of optical glasses to an individual who otherwise could not afford them is truly a blessing. I’m excited to provide people with accessible fashion that will also pay it forward. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to sell a lot and make an impact.”

The 28-year-old influencer, who just returned from a vacation in the Bahamas with her football player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, plans to promote the collection on her social media channels. She has 4.6 million followers on Instagram and 233,000 on Twitter.

“Of course, there won’t be any in-person appearances, but I’ll be styling them on my friends, with different outfits, on TikTok videos — I’ll just show the buyer how they can pair it and elevate a look. But as of now, it’s all going to be virtual.”

Culpo admitted that not being able to travel and make personal appearances has been the hardest thing for her to get used to during the pandemic. “But we’re all trying to navigate this together and figure out what makes the most sense,” she said.

Unless things change, the limitations instituted during the pandemic will also impact the release of her latest projects. “I have three projects coming up in the acting world: one television series and two movies,” she said. A comedy, “The Swing of Things,” was released last week, and “Venus as a Boy” is in post-production. No release date has been set for the TV series, “Paradise City.” “Everything has been pushed significantly time-wise but I think we’ll see more momentum, which is important because people need an escape right now,” she said.

“Partnering with Olivia Culpo and RestoringVision was a no brainer,” said Privé Revaux founder, David Schottenstein. “She’s a trendsetter in both her philanthropic work and her look — we’re so excited to give consumers a chance to channel Olivia’s flair and compassion.”

The campaign shoot with Culpo took place at the beginning of the year in Los Angeles with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn along with celebrity stylist, Sonja Christensen. It was photographed by Nicholas Maggio.

Privé Revaux counts Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld as among its founders. In February, Safilo Group purchased a 61 percent stake in the business, which has partnered on capsules in the past with celebrities including Benson, Steinfeld, “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch, and model Adriana Lima.