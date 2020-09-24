Persol, part of the Luxottica stable of brands, has teamed with sportswear brand Stone Island on a limited-edition sunglass style.

The two Italian brands crafted a pilot-style frame — characterized by a metal bridge with visible screws — in gunmetal. The model has light blue polar lenses, with both Persol and Stone Island engraved logos, one for each lens, and the frame has yellow temple tips that add a pop of color.

Each pair comes with a multifunctional box that includes the sunglasses and their dedicated case, a branded lanyard and a special cleaning kit, embodying the workwear essence of both brands’ DNA.

The collaboration design is priced at $495 and will be available on Persol.com starting Sept. 29.

Facebook Announces Luxottica Deal, Unveils Plans for AR Glasses

Persol Opens First New York City Store