Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Inks Eyewear License with De Rigo

MILAN – Aeffe-owned fashion brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has signed a licensing agreement for the production and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses with Italian manufacturer De Rigo.

The deal will enable Philosophy to officially complement its ready-to-wear and accessory offering with a new product category. Previously, the label toyed with eyewear by launching a capsule collection with Lozza – one of De Rigo’s house brands – that was first introduced during Philosophy’s spring 2020 show.

“The launch of this eyewear line mirrors the progressive evolution of the Philosophy world, which is expanding with new products all in sync with the most authentic spirit of the brand,” said designer Lorenzo Serafini, who took over the creative direction of the brand in 2014.

De Rigo Vision’s chief executive officer Michele Aracri defined the label as “one of the most interesting brands in today’s Italian fashion landscape.”

The first effort of the partnership will launch with the spring 2022 collection, which will bow next month at Philosophy’s stores and e-commerce as well as in selected opticians.

The range comprises four sunglasses including a mask model; a cat-eye style in acetate, and a futuristic metal frame that debuted at the brand’s spring 2022 fashion show.

Both made of acetate, the two optical frames will be offered in a cat-eye or rounded shapes. The brand’s new logo “PLS” will punctuate the temples, while all frames will be packaged in a case with an iridescent effect.

Established in 1978 in Longarone, Italy, De Rigo already serves as a licensing partner for a number of international fashion brands including Blumarine, Furla, Fila, Gap, John Varvatos, Philipp Plein, Nina Ricci, Trussardi and Zadig & Voltaire. The company’s portfolio also includes house brands Police, Sting and Yalea, in addition to Lozza.

The eyewear manufacturer also owns chains such as General Optica in Spain, Mais Optica in Portugal and Opmar Optik in Turkey, while in U.K. doors are operated by the Boots Opticians joint venture established between De Rigo and U.S.-based Walgreen Boots Alliance after the Italian company delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2005.

Also thanks to this wholesale network, De Rigo’s products are distributed in 80 countries.

Founded in 1984, Philosophy is part of Aeffe’s portfolio along with brands Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini.