Australian digital eyewear brand Quay just increased its star power, confirming a yearlong partnership with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez that includes new designs for men and women.

The couple have worked with Quay on a Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod women and men’s offering now being sold in the company’s online shop and through its retail partners.

“It made sense because they’re authentic fans of the brand,” Quay chief executive officer Jodi Bricker said of the thinking behind the partnership. “J.Lo’s been wearing our sunglasses for years.”

Bricker said the company tapped its consumer base, soliciting them for advice on whom to partner with next and said Lopez was at the top of that list.

The multihyphenate entertainer has been spotted in the company’s various shades for some time now, with her very first pair gifted to her.

“The thing we loved about Jennifer is she’s worn them in almost every scenario,” Bricker said, pointing out she’s been spotted in Quay going to the gym, on the street or walking the red carpet.

The couple are a major get for Quay, marking an “A-level type of campaign,” Bricker said when asked how the marketing spend for this stacks up against previous celebrity or influencer deals. “It’s global. It’s 360,” she said.

Partnering with a variety of influencers has long been a tactic employed by the company, started in 2004. In the past, it has worked with Kylie Jenner, Jasmine Sanders, Shay Mitchell and Amanda Steele.

Lopez’s collaboration with Quay includes aviator, cat-eye and shield styles, totaling six in all and retailing for $60.

The collaboration with Rodriguez totals five men’s styles, boasting features such as polarized lenses and retailing from $50 to $60.

The 11 styles are, for now, what’s planned. Bricker said with such deals there’s always the option to respond with more based on consumer response.

The couple will appear in digital, social and outdoor marketing to market their collaborations, with the range also expected to get heavy play in the company’s stores totaling seven doors in markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Houston. The company expects to end the year with 10 stores in operation, Bricker said.

“I think any brand today in retail has to be where their customers are and so, whether that is on a mobile phone, whether that is in a wholesale account, whether that’s in a retail shop or through social media, our goal is to meet our customers wherever they want to shop and do it in a way that represents our brand,” Bricker said.