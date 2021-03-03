Marking International Women’s Day, Quay eyewear tapped Ashley Graham as the face of its spring ad campaign.

“Ashley defines what it means to be a powerful woman today. She is a beacon of confidence and positivity who transcends generations and has redefined an industry with her voice and influence,” said Quay chief executive officer Jodi Bricker. “As a mother, wife, activist, supermodel, entrepreneur and role model, she embodies how a modern woman shows up in the world and confidently expresses all sides of herself, while remaining relatable, authentic and, most importantly, while lifting up other women.”

The partnership is centered around self expression, using the tag line “Confidence is Quay.’” In addition to the campaign, Quay has released an updated mix of sunglass and blue light glasses in new colorways, all starting at $55.

As part of the collaboration — and in an ongoing commitment to philanthropy and cause efforts to support the self-expression, confidence and well-being of their global community — Quay will donate $100,000 to the nonprofit organization Girls Inc.

“I’m so excited to partner with Quay in honor of International Women’s Day this year. This campaign is all about celebrating confidence and empowering women to own who they are,” Graham said. “We are thrilled to support an organization like Girls Inc., which creates so much positive change and impact for women and girls in our local communities through mentorship opportunities and advocacy work. Incredible things can happen when we work to support and lift up the next generation of women.”

