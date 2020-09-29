I-deal Optics​ Holdings Inc. and Rafaella, a division of Perry Ellis International, have signed a multiyear extension of their eyewear license.

Under the terms of the licensing deal, ​I-deal Optics​ has the right to design, produce and distribute sun and prescription eyewear under the Rafaella brand through Dec. 31, 2023.

Michael Feldman, president and chief executive officer of I-deal Optics, said, “We have enjoyed being part of the growth story of this powerful women’s collection. As with the apparel, our customers love the styling, the colors and the fit of the eyewear.”

The Rafaella Eyewear collection consists of the handmade acetates and colorful stainless-steel models as well as Polarized sunglasses.

Launched in 1982, Rafaella was initially known for its pants but has expanded into a full collection of better women’s sportswear.

The Troy, Mich.-based I-deal Optics was founded in 1996 and has held the Rafaella eyewear license since 2018.