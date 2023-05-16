Revo Opens First Retail Store in Barcelona

Revo, the performance sunglass brand, has opened is first retail store, in Barcelona.

The 1,000-square-foot store is located on Baixada de la Llibreteria, in the Gothic Quarter, one of the city’s highest traffic areas. It carries the brand’s entire range of men’s and women’s styles including its NASA-based lens technology, its audio-capable sunglasses and its collaborations with Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam, Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller and Peloton instructor Kendall Toole.

All purchases made at the store will come in a complimentary, limited-edition Revo Barcelona tote bag that will be available to purchase on the company’s website starting later this month.

Although the company chose Spain for its first store, it is looking closer to home for its next unit.

“We are so excited to open our first retail store in Barcelona as it’s a tourist gateway to the world,” said Revo vice chairman Gabor Kereszturi. “We look forward to expanding our global retail presence with a location in New York City under consideration as well.”

“We have high hopes for the success of the new Barcelona store; in the coming months, we will evaluate opening a location in the United States,” said Cliff Robinson, Revo’s chief executive officer.

No location or timing has been revealed for the New York City unit but the company is looking on the Upper East Side and hopes to make a decision by the end of this year.

Revo was founded in 1985 by NASA astrophysicist and optical engineer Dr. Mitch Ruda, who proposed using the coatings that protect satellites as lenses on sunglasses. Since then it has been owned by Luxottica, Oakley and Sequential Brands before it was purchased by B. Robinson and a team of private investors in 2018.