PARIS — Global travel may be at a virtual standstill right now, but Rimowa has come up with a product that you can use without straying far from home.

The German luggage maker is branching out into sunglasses, in the first step of its planned diversification into new categories. The permanent eyewear collection features sunglasses as well as optical frames.

“As we witness shifts in modern mobility, Rimowa is committed to forging ahead with a vision that meets those changes head-on,” said Alexandre Arnault, chief executive officer of Rimowa.

“Over a year ago, we began exploring how to evolve our product ecosystem into one that caters to our client’s full breadth of travel needs throughout their journey. Rimowa eyewear is the first in this series of exciting product developments that translate the brand’s core design values beyond its iconic luggage,” he added.

The range will launch on July 9 at selected Rimowa stores worldwide and online at Rimowa.com, with frames priced from 230 euros to 310 euros.

It will feature two unisex lines, Rimowa Bridge and Rimowa Rim, in addition to an optical range, Rimowa Air. While the frames take their cues from classic shapes like the aviator, square and pantos, colors are matched with selected Rimowa suitcases for a coordinated look.

The Rimowa Bridge, crafted from two pieces of mask overlaid and assembled by pins, will retail for 270 euros to 310 euros for the polarized version.

Featuring a minimal acetate frame and metal temples in a palladium finish, the Rimowa Rim is priced at 250 euros, while the Rimowa Air, crafted in metal and nylon, will retail for 230 euros and will also be available at select opticians worldwide.

Owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Rimowa has sought to branch out from suitcases as it tries to become a larger presence in its customers’ travel kit. Its previous offerings include accessories such as iPhone covers, as well as small clutches created in collaboration with fellow LVMH brand Dior.