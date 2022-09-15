Roberto Cavalli Inks Eyewear License With De Rigo

MILAN – Roberto Cavalli is enjoying momentum and making a push to expand the brand’s product mix.

The luxury brand announced Thursday it has inked a five-year licensing deal with De Rigo for the design, production and global distribution of Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli eyewear collections.

The first range will bow in 2023.

The fashion company has most recently developed in-house eyewear capsule collections designed by Fausto Puglisi, its creative consultant.

The brand’s previous eyewear licensing deal with Marcolin expired in 2020 and the company did not forge ties with other players in the meantime, until now.

“The manufacturing and commercial prowess of De Rigo are fundamental assets at this important moment of development for the Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli brands,” said the company’s general manager Ennio Fontana.

“A partner boasting such an experience and know-how will be able to interpret the uniqueness of our brands, leveraging widespread and high-end distribution, spurring international expansion,” he added.

Michele Aracri, chief executive officer of De Rigo, touted the fashion company’s international appeal.

“Under the creative lead of Fausto Puglisi, we will develop high-end eyewear collections leveraging unique design, advanced materials and exclusive manufacturing techniques,” he said.

As reported, last week Roberto Cavalli said it had formed a strategic partnership with Genny owner Swinger International for the production and wholesale distribution of the Just Cavalli sister line, which was managed under license until 2011 by Staff International, the OTB Group’s production arm.

Both moves are viewed as not only reflecting the brand’s positive momentum, but also the commitment of its owner, Dubai-based Hussain Sajwani, who acquired the brand through his private investment company Vision Investments in 2019.