MILAN — Italian eyewear-maker Safilo Group SpA on Wednesday reported a slight improvement in financial results for the just-ended year but warned of the impact the coronavirus was beginning to have on sales, especially in Europe.

During a conference call Wednesday evening, after the company released its full-year results, Safilo chief executive officer Angelo Trocchia said the company had a “good start to the year, with January and February ahead of our expectations.” But since the beginning of March, sell-out has begun to show signs of decelerating in Europe — especially Italy — and even in the U.S. “We expect sales in the second part of March to register a significant drop, which will flatten out the improvement we had been recording so far,” the executive said.