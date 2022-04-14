Safilo Group Names New President for North America

Safilo’s North America office is seeing a change in its top ranks. Current president and chief commercial officer Steve Wright is retiring, and Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni is stepping into his shoes.

Rinaldi Ceroni has been with the Safilo Group since June 2020 as the global general manager of Smith Optics — the largest brand in the company’s portfolio. He will maintain many of these responsibilities in his new role, according to a company statement, with the additional title of global president for Smith Optics. He officially begins his new job on June 1.

Mark Phares, Smith’s director of global wholesale, has been promoted to the brand’s general manager.

Prior to Safilo, Rinaldi Ceroni worked as vice president of international strategy and business development at Costa del Mar, a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni Courtesy/Safilo Group

He said in a statement: “I am honored to take the leadership of Safilo North America and to follow the great work that Steve and the team have done here serving our customers. This market is critical to the group’s overall success and given the strength of the team that’s been built and the plans they already have underway, we look to the future with optimism.”

Wright, who has been in his role since June 2018, added of his retirement: “I leave Safilo and the incredible team we have in place, with a mix of emotions. When I accepted the challenge from Angelo [Trocchia, global chief executive officer of Safilo Group] to lead the rebuilding of Safilo in North America, I knew we had to move quickly. I’m proud of the results we have achieved in just a few years.

“It is the exclamation point on a long career within the eyewear industry and it was a privilege to be part of this organization. I look forward to Francesco taking the reins and achieving even greater things for Safilo in the market as he and the team write its next successful chapter.”

Trocchia himself remarked on what’s ahead: “North America has a central role in Safilo’s strategy and business growth. I thank Steve for his countless contributions to the group and extend my best wishes for his retirement. Francesco has driven the implementation of key transformational projects for the Smith division over the past two years, fully embracing the digital acceleration and innovative responsibility that sets Safilo Group apart in the marketplace. I’m very excited about where Safilo is today and the next chapter for North America, and I wish all the best to Francesco in his new role.”