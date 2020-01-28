Sundance Film Festival kicked off this weekend with buzzy premieres and celebrity sightings.
The notable films included “Zola,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Shirley” which all come from female directors, telling the story of women’s lives.
“She’s sort of like a real-life superhero, right?” “Zola” director Janicza Bravo (seen here with actor @nicholasbraun) said onstage following the screening of the story’s creator, Aziah “Zola” Wells. “Her voice is the voice I wish I had, or maybe the quietest voice inside of me.”
