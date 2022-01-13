×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Apparel Prices Regain Ground as Inflation Spikes Online

Men's

Sartorial Wonders, Edgy Outerwear and New Names Define Pitti Uomo in Challenging Times

Accessories

Michael Kors Collaborates With Accessories Brand Ashya

Silhouette Eyewear Launches E-commerce in the U.S.

The e-store launch is for sunglasses only, with a plan to roll out optical in 2022.

silhouette eyewear
silhouette eyewear's newly launched e- commerce site. Shutterstock

Silhouette has launched e-commerce in the U.S., the brand’s largest market.

The Austria-based eyewear company first expanded its digital footprint in 2020 with a virtual try-on tool, and now with the e-store  at Silhouette.com, customers will be able to shop the company’s entire range of sunglasses.

“The goal of our online strategy is to create an emotional impact and a powerful brand experience for Silhouette customers in the digital space. We see incredible potential in the USA,” explained Christian Ender, chief strategy officer of Silhouette International. “By launching our online shop, we’re now offering our American customers the option of buying any of our sunglasses online whenever it suits them.”

Silhouette dates back to 1964, and has carved out a niche creating some of the lightest eyewear in the world using top-quality materials and state-of-the-art technologies.

President of Silhouette Optical Hartmut Kraft said the brand is focusing on growing its digital footprint and investing in digital tools that provide a seamless and positive customer experience. “This launch provides an excellent opportunity to communicate and introduce our brand and product innovations directly with consumers, generating increased brand awareness which will undoubtedly benefit our wholesale partners,” Kraft said.

The brand plans to roll out its full optical eyewear collection online soon.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad