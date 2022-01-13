Silhouette Eyewear Launches E-commerce in the U.S.

Silhouette has launched e-commerce in the U.S., the brand’s largest market.

The Austria-based eyewear company first expanded its digital footprint in 2020 with a virtual try-on tool, and now with the e-store at Silhouette.com, customers will be able to shop the company’s entire range of sunglasses.

“The goal of our online strategy is to create an emotional impact and a powerful brand experience for Silhouette customers in the digital space. We see incredible potential in the USA,” explained Christian Ender, chief strategy officer of Silhouette International. “By launching our online shop, we’re now offering our American customers the option of buying any of our sunglasses online whenever it suits them.”

Silhouette dates back to 1964, and has carved out a niche creating some of the lightest eyewear in the world using top-quality materials and state-of-the-art technologies.

President of Silhouette Optical Hartmut Kraft said the brand is focusing on growing its digital footprint and investing in digital tools that provide a seamless and positive customer experience. “This launch provides an excellent opportunity to communicate and introduce our brand and product innovations directly with consumers, generating increased brand awareness which will undoubtedly benefit our wholesale partners,” Kraft said.

The brand plans to roll out its full optical eyewear collection online soon.