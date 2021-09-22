×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Silmo Gears Up for First Post-pandemic Global Show

More than half of pre-registered visitors for the Paris optical fair, opening Sept. 24, hail from outside France.

Silmo 2019
Silmo 2019 Stephane Laure

PARIS — With major international trade fairs on hold since 2019, the eyewear industry is raring to get back to the show floor.

The organizers of Silmo, the Paris-based fair for the optical industry, as a result have high hopes for their upcoming edition, which will take place from Sept. 24 to 27 at the Villepinte exhibition center north of Paris.

“This is really the show where we all get back together after two years with no major events of international scope,” said Silmo president Amélie Morel. Pre-registration was in line with expectations a week ahead of the event, Morel said, although visitors have been holding back on making a decision about attendance given the current context.

More than 500 companies will be exhibiting — just over half the 970 that showed at Silmo in 2019.

Related Galleries

This is largely because it is difficult for exhibitors and visitors from Asia to attend the show, given requirements for quarantining on return, Morel said. “Asia in the past represented a lot of our exhibitors, and this year, they won’t be coming,” she explained.

While their lack may be felt on the show floor, “there are other companies, and there is a lot of creativity,” Morel assured.

There will be around 60 new companies exhibiting.

Indeed, Morel said, much of the feedback exhibitors and visitors have given has centered on the desire for novelty — with in-person meetings impossible, it has been more difficult for opticians to discover new products. “Digital can’t replace human interaction, that’s become really clear,” Morel said. “The show is a really important vector for opticians.”

In most markets, opticians remained open as health care providers during lockdowns, she said. “We’re lucky, ours is a profession related to health and service, the market has held up.” Consumers, meanwhile, unable to travel, have been spending more on personal luxuries, including premium eyewear.

While the market took a significant hit last year — it is estimated that global sales of optical products including spectacles, contact lenses and sunglasses fell by around 13 percent, with the latter particularly hard hit because people were unable to travel — things have been looking up this year, with the industry’s leaders reporting sales numbers for the first half of 2021 well ahead of 2019 levels.

Among them, EssilorLuxottica saw sales of 8.77 billion euros for the six months to June, up 5.7 percent at constant currency rates compared with the same period in 2019. The firm upgraded its outlook for the full year, and is anticipating constant-currency growth in the mid-single digits as compared with 2019.

Safilo Group, as reported, said its first-half sales gained 7.7 percent at constant exchange versus the same period in 2019, to 510.7 million euros, buoyed notably by strong demand in the U.S. and growth in sunglasses online.

Longer term, the global eyewear market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent between 2021 and 2028, according to data from Grand View Research.

“There are plenty of market opportunities out there, like myopia, the aging population and digitalization,” Morel said. The past 18 months, during which people all over the world have spent increasing amounts of time in front of screens, has brought to the forefront concerns about eye fatigue and blue light protection, she said.

This is one of the main areas driving innovation in the industry, Morel said, and will be a focus at this year’s Silmo.

Developments in sustainability are also expected to be a highlight. Italy’s Marcolin, for example, will be presenting designs under its license with Adidas Originals featuring frames made from 99.7 percent recycled polyamide and lenses with 60 percent pre-consumer recycled content.

Among pre-registered visitors, around half are international, raising hopes that Silmo will conform with its positioning as the premier global optical fair. Of these, 60 percent hail from elsewhere in Europe, 23 percent from the Middle East, 6 percent from the Americas, 6 percent from Africa and 5 percent from Asia. “Figures so far suggest distribution of France-international participation similar to that of 2019 and lead us to believe we’re on track for a global fair,” stated show director Eric Lenoir.

In 2019, before COVID-19 put a halt to international travel, Silmo attracted a total of 35,888 visitors, with 56 percent hailing from outside France.

This time last year, Silmo chose to hold a scaled back edition called Outside the Walls mainly for local opticians in a tent alongside WSN’s trade shows in the Tuileries in central Paris, with just 70 exhibitors, before taking the show on the road with a similar format in three more French cities. While the concept was deemed a success, responding to the needs of the French market, international scope was clearly lacking, and many of the major players were absent.

Alongside new products and innovations, among the highlights at this year’s edition will be the Silmo d’Or awards, highly respected in the industry, which reward innovations in technology and design.

The Silmo Next area will focus on areas of innovation for the future. In the trends area, four key themes will be highlighted: Absolute Design, focused on streamlined elegance; Neo-Stalgia, a contemporary take on vintage styles; Archi-Tech, with reinventions of structured shapes into elaborate frames, and Pixel Street, centered on a digital-meets-street feel.

The organizers have also pulled out the stops to facilitate visiting, Morel said, including providing on-site COVID-19 testing facilities, notably for international attendees without a European sanitary pass — obligatory to attend the event under current French regulations — or who need to get tested before returning home.

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Silmo Preps for First Post-pandemic Global

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad