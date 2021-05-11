“It’s always sunny here in Cali, even in the winter,” said Nyjah Huston.

The 26-year-old skateboarder, who’s heading to Tokyo in the coming months for the Summer Olympics, was on the set of a photo shoot at the San Clemente skatepark, capturing campaign imagery for his collaboration with eyewear brand Privé Revaux.

“The Olympics are finally happening, and I’m stoked about it,” he told WWD. “I’ve been practicing hard in my park and am truly looking forward to it. I’m staying safe and healthy and have two competitions coming up, so it’s good to get into the competition zone and back into the flow of things before the Olympics. I’m excited.”

Skateboarding is making its debut this year at the Olympic Games (which was rescheduled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic).

“My reaction was, it’s about time,” Huston said of hearing the news. “I was confused as to why it was never in there in the first place, especially ever since I saw snowboarding in the Olympics.…But now it’s a reality.”

Huston, who’s been skateboarding for more than 20 years, is a 13-time X Games gold medalist.

“Skateboarding is something that I’ve loved ever since I started when I was five years old,” he said. “And I still love it just as much to this day, so to be able to make a living off of doing something that I want to be doing and love doing anyways, it’s a blessing. I’m thankful for that every day.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Accessory Trend: Slouch and Lug Sole Boots

He’s lucky, he said, that the extent of his “work” is doing interviews for his projects, like his partnership with Privé Revaux — a brand founded in 2016 by entrepreneur David Schottenstein in partnership with actors Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld, along with creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

“I like the fact that Jamie Foxx is a main founder,” said Huston. “And I always liked the style of glasses they’ve got. They also have a good price point, especially for my fans and followers and skateboarders. Skateboarders normally aren’t looking for super expensive stuff out there. They want something that they can get for a decent price and use and mess up and get new pairs, so I think it was just a good fit all around.”

He offers three styles: The $44.95 “Hollywood” aviators with pink, yellow and blue hues; $44.95 “Laguna” frames, featuring a round brow bar, and $49.95 rectangular “Kinetic,” which are created with magnets holding them in place.

Out May 19, the sunglasses will be available on priverevaux.com, as well as in-store at retailers like Tillys and Zumiez nationwide.

“I’m really hyped about the way they came out,” Huston said. “I hope that people like them.”