SMR Days and Prism Come Together for Summer Collection

TIME FOR SUN: Former style editor Anna Laub launched her brand Prism in 2009 in search of stylish optical glasses.

Fourteen years later, she’s launched into new categories: swimwear, resortwear and accessories.

She’s now collaborating with SMR Days, founded by Adam Shapiro and Gautam Rajani.

“We’ve known Anna for a long time — before she launched Prism, actually, and she was an editor at WGSN. So we’ve all worked together within the industry for many years and we’re Marylebone neighbors,” Shapiro said.

Prism x SMR Days

“We have so many girlfriends who are die-hard Prism eyewear and Prism2 bodywear fans, so we thought it would be fun to collaborate on a more men’s-focused capsule, since Anna hadn’t done men’s sunglasses shapes in a while,” he added.

SMR Days launched in 2020 with retailers Mr Porter and Matchesfashion offering breezy, tailored pieces such as Indian bandhani tie-dye, kantha embroidery, ikat weaving and block printing, and details including coconut, wood or mother-of-pearl buttons.

All the pieces from SMR Days are made in India.

“SMR Days is all about providing the perfect travel wardrobe. Effortless holiday style is our DNA, so sunglasses are a natural addition to round out the full SMR Days look when you’re on vacation,” Rajani said.

Prism x SMR Days

The partners in business and life took inspiration from their ready-to-wear collection by naming the sunglasses after their favorite summer destinations: Saint-Tropez, Mykonos and Ibiza.

“They are made from Bio-acetate, and the frames have a marbleized, stone-like quality to them, with swirls and variations on the colors within the frames themselves. The three different colorways are black frames with a blue lens (Ibiza); tortoise shell with brown lens (Saint-Tropez), and a red tortoise shell pair with brown lens (Mykonos),” Rajani explained.

The pieces will launch on SMR Days’ website and will soon follow after on Mr Porter.