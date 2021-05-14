Southern Tide is extending its reach by partnering with Rheos Nautical Eyewear on a collection of sunglasses.

This marks the first eyewear collection for the Oxford Industries-owned brand known for its skipjack logo. Both brands are based in South Carolina and are centered around the coastal lifestyle. Rheos is known for creating sunglasses that float if dropped in the water and have reinforced hinges designed to withstand three times the force of standard sunglass hinges.

The Rheos x Southern Tide Signature Series includes men’s, women’s and unisex styles with 100 percent UV protection and polarized Nylon Optic anti-scratch lenses. They will be available in Boat Blue, Sandbar, Black Tortoise, Matte Tortoise and Gunmetal Gray. The collection will launch on May 16 and will retail starting at $78.

Christopher Heyn, chief executive officer of Southern Tide, said: “Our partnership with Rheos combines both technology and style — perfect for those who come to Southern Tide seeking clothing and accessories that fit into their active lifestyle. The Rheos x Southern Tide Signature Series celebrates just that, with durable, lightweight material and floatability that caters to those who enjoy life on and near the water. We look forward to furthering our offerings and connecting with both the Rheos and Southern Tide audiences in a new and different way.”

“We’re thrilled to finally announce this partnership after months of design, preparation, and behind-the-scenes team effort,” said Jake Berton, cofounder and CEO of Rheos. “For our first brand collaboration to be with such an esteemed company, and one that shares our core values as a small and growing family-owned business, is truly a dream.”

The collection will be sold on both companies’ website as well as at Southern Tide’s stores and other select retailers.