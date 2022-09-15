Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

One again Vision Expo West touches down in Las Vegas at the Sands Convention Center and Venetian suites. Exhibitors from all over the globe will present their latest updates to eye care executives, buyers retailers and media.

The show comes at a time when the sunglass market is at an all-time high, with technical developments that include polarized lens, recycled acetate and even lighter frames, helping to drive trends.

On the runways, eyewear trends include bright colors and white, embellishments, retro styles and oversize geometric shapes. These trends will be leading influences at the show. The message is clear — sunglasses will get you noticed.

When it comes to geometric shapes, circular, rectangular frames dominate using the ’60s as the guiding reference. In a sea of bright colors, white stands out using mood as the key influence. The Mod story continues with black-and-white stripes and various other graphic patterns. Colored frames are in two tones or solids, but the retro mood remains.

Other statement makers include exaggerated cat eyes and oversize aviators that continue to bring the drama.

One of the leading accessories of the season, sunglasses are the epicenter of a retro revolution when it comes to fashion, too. Clothing in vibrant colorblocking, endless floral prints and saturated hues are the perfect compliment to seasonal eyewear. Tying on a headscarf or adding a sequined cuff are other ways to fit the mood. Cap it off with a stack of colorful plastic jewelry and eye-catching nail art.