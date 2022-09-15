×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Sunglasses to get you noticed.

By
Thomas Waller, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Left: Versace’s acetate glasses. Hermès silk
Coach’s acetate glasses. Erdem bronze satin
Silhouette’s polyamide frame fronts, SPX+ and
Marc Jacobs’ acetate metal glasses. Anna
Celine’s acetate and crystal glasses. Paco
View ALL 10 Photos

One again Vision Expo West touches down in Las Vegas at the Sands Convention Center and Venetian suites. Exhibitors from all over the globe will present their latest updates to eye care executives, buyers retailers and media.

The show comes at a time when the sunglass market is at an all-time high, with technical developments that include polarized lens, recycled acetate and even lighter frames, helping to drive trends.

On the runways, eyewear trends include bright colors and white, embellishments, retro styles and oversize geometric shapes. These trends will be leading influences at the show. The message is clear — sunglasses will get you noticed.

Related Galleries

When it comes to geometric shapes, circular, rectangular frames dominate using the ’60s as the guiding reference. In a sea of bright colors, white stands out using mood as the key influence. The Mod story continues with black-and-white stripes and various other graphic patterns. Colored frames are in two tones or solids, but the retro mood remains.

Other statement makers include exaggerated cat eyes and oversize aviators that continue to bring the drama.

One of the leading accessories of the season, sunglasses are the epicenter of a retro revolution when it comes to fashion, too. Clothing in vibrant colorblocking, endless floral prints and saturated hues are the perfect compliment to seasonal eyewear. Tying on a headscarf or adding a sequined cuff are other ways to fit the mood. Cap it off with a stack of colorful plastic jewelry and eye-catching nail art.

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Hot Summer Bags

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Shout It Out: Statement Sunglasses

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad