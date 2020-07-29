LONDON — A little over a year since Stella McCartney forged a new alliance with Bernard Arnault and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the brand now has signed a long-term agreement with Thélios, LVMH’s own eyewear-maker, to develop, manufacture and distribute sustainable eyewear collections, starting from the spring 2021 collection.

“Since Day One, we have been committed to creating materials that are the most desirable, with the least impact on the planet — including in the plastic-heavy luxury eyewear category,” McCartney said. “We introduce to Thélios our bio-tech solutions and sustainable innovation, and are thrilled to have their experts join us in growing Stella McCartney’s eco-friendly vision.”

Giovanni Zoppas, chief executive officer at Thélios, added of McCartney: “Her unique vision will also benefit our other maisons that are truly committed to limiting their environmental footprint and using sustainable materials.”

The first collection will incorporate sustainable features such as bio-lenses, composed of 39 percent castor oil with a carbon reduction of 40 percent on the raw material, and the frames will have bio-acetate, composed of fibers derived from wood and cotton seeds, plant-based plasticizers and 68 percent organic carbon content.