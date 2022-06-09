×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Sunglass Hut’s New Virtual Reality Store

The latest idea from the eyewear retailer is a virtual store featuring exclusive summer products, gaming and try-on options

A still from inside the Sunglass
A still from inside the Sunglass Hut Utopia virtual store. Courtesy Sunglass Hut

Global retailer Sunglass Hut is partnering with virtual reality technology developer Emperia — creating a virtual reality store called “Sunglass Hut Utopia.”

The virtual store features a gaming moment and try-on technology (already available on sunglasshut.com), showcasing six exclusive products from Prada, Burberry, Versace, Michael Kors, Oakley and Ray-Ban, each featured in the summer campaign.

“This Summer, Sunglass Hut’s campaign “Find Every Shade of You” is encouraging customers to express all facets of their style and personality through sunglasses, with the goal of finding their perfect match in store or online,” said Mauro Messi, Sunglass Hut’s retail marketing global director. “We are excited to partner with Emperia on this immersive virtual experience to showcase the campaign and products to consumers in an engaging way.”

Related Galleries

As part of the gamification aspect, customers are encouraged to collect all six products displayed around the store, which will award them a free gift with any purchase of one of the exclusive styles. Within the Sunglass Hut Utopia, a virtual sun will be shown counting down to Summer Solstice on June 21. Once the day arrives, customers can access a special reward valid for a limited time.

“Emperia is proud to have worked with Sunglass Hut. They’ve always shown a great understanding of its target audience and has come up with innovative ways to reach them,” said Olga Dogadkina, cofounder and chief executive officer of Emperia, “as one of the pioneering companies in VR shopping, Emperia has been introducing retailers to the metaverse, continually transforming the way they tell their story by merging online shopping, gaming and entertainment into one package that delivers a complete brand experience to the consumers’ home.”

Launching in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia later in the year, this Utopia will live for three months.

FOR MORE ON SUNGLASSES FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Meet Montserrat’s New Sustainable Sunglass Line

Bold Sunglasses, Athleisure Frames Define Spring 2022 Eyewear in Challenging Times

Retro Return – Sunglasses with Vintage Touch

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Hot Summer Bags

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Sunglass Hut Has a New Virtual

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad