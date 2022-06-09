Sunglass Hut’s New Virtual Reality Store

Global retailer Sunglass Hut is partnering with virtual reality technology developer Emperia — creating a virtual reality store called “Sunglass Hut Utopia.”

The virtual store features a gaming moment and try-on technology (already available on sunglasshut.com), showcasing six exclusive products from Prada, Burberry, Versace, Michael Kors, Oakley and Ray-Ban, each featured in the summer campaign.

“This Summer, Sunglass Hut’s campaign “Find Every Shade of You” is encouraging customers to express all facets of their style and personality through sunglasses, with the goal of finding their perfect match in store or online,” said Mauro Messi, Sunglass Hut’s retail marketing global director. “We are excited to partner with Emperia on this immersive virtual experience to showcase the campaign and products to consumers in an engaging way.”

As part of the gamification aspect, customers are encouraged to collect all six products displayed around the store, which will award them a free gift with any purchase of one of the exclusive styles. Within the Sunglass Hut Utopia, a virtual sun will be shown counting down to Summer Solstice on June 21. Once the day arrives, customers can access a special reward valid for a limited time.

“Emperia is proud to have worked with Sunglass Hut. They’ve always shown a great understanding of its target audience and has come up with innovative ways to reach them,” said Olga Dogadkina, cofounder and chief executive officer of Emperia, “as one of the pioneering companies in VR shopping, Emperia has been introducing retailers to the metaverse, continually transforming the way they tell their story by merging online shopping, gaming and entertainment into one package that delivers a complete brand experience to the consumers’ home.”

Launching in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia later in the year, this Utopia will live for three months.

