Swarovski Inks Eyewear License with EssilorLuxottica

The Austrian crystal-maker’s sunglasses collections were previously licensed to Marcolin.

Bella Hadid stars in the 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign.
Bella Hadid in the 2022 Swarovski holiday campaign. Swarovski

MILAN – Swarovski is changing its eyewear partner.

The Austrian crystal-maker announced Tuesday it has inked a 10-year agreement with EssilorLuxottica for the design, manufacturing and global distribution of its sunglasses.

The initial five-year deal stretches until Dec. 31, 2028 and has a renewable option for additional five.

The first collection developed by creative director Giovanna Engelbert will bow for fall 2023 and hit retail next September.

Swarovski eyewear collections were previously licensed to Marcolin since 2011 when the first sunglasses collection was introduced.

The Austrian company said the move reflects its ongoing commitment to the eyewear category and ambition to strengthen its luxury positioning.

“This is in-line with our ‘LUXignite’ strategy, and is a natural partnership for us, forged from a shared passion for beautiful design coupled with impeccable quality and savoir-faire,” said Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer of Swarovski.

In his first interview with WWD since joining the crystal house in July, Nasard pointed to joy and self-expression as key Swarovski features to further develop.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, touted Swarovski’s artful design and attention to detail. “We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit,” he said.

In addition to its home décor, fashion accessories and eyewear collections, Swarovski has introduced ceramics by Rosenthal.

