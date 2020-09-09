Christopher Cloos is far from a household name in the U.S., but the Danish eyewear brand has turned to a very visible ambassador to help it change that.

The brand is partnering with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to serve as its global brand ambassador and has created a Cloos x Brady exclusive eyewear collection that will launch today.

“Tom Brady’s commitment to excellence on and off the field is inspiring,” said Julius Langkilde, chief executive officer of Christopher Cloos. “We are proud to partner with a true champion as we grow our presence in the United States and offer consumers an eyewear collection reflective of the qualities that give Tom and the Christopher Cloos brand an edge over the competition.”

He said Brady has “a very strong persona and is very passionate about our design position, so it was a great fit for us.” He said he reached out to the athlete’s management and had a “round of conversations” that lasted over a year. A meeting was set up and the brand and Brady started working on the collection.

The Cloos x Brady collection includes blue light glasses and sunglasses and is inspired by the quarterback’s “taste for minimalistic, timeless designs and a holistic approach to health and wellness,” the company said.

Langkilde said during the design process, Brady “expressed his desire to create a line that had added health and wellness benefits, both for individuals and the environment. We were able to bring his vision to life with frames made from biodegradable materials and blue light glasses that protect vision and sleep.”

View Gallery Related Gallery New York Spring 2021 Designer Inspirations: Part One

Brady weighed in as well, saying: “Christopher Cloos’ commitment to health, wellness and sustainability — without sacrificing style — really resonated with me. I love their commitment to excellence and discipline to make things happen. I’m proud of the partnership and what we have been able to create together with the Cloos x Brady collection. Not to mention I love wearing them and hope everyone will, too.”

The Cloos x Brady Sunglass collection, which features a round shape, comes in four colors — Noire, Espresso, Grey Tonic and Tokyo Tortoise — and sells for $189. The Cloos x Brady Blue Light collection is available in the same colorways and retails for $179. Blue light from computer screens can cause headaches, reduced vision, eye strain and insomnia and the lenses are designed to guard against those issues.

Both collections are sold in exclusive packaging with six rings on the inside of the case — a nod to Brady’s Super Bowl wins — a cleaning clothing with a special message from the athlete, and the names Christopher Cloos and Tom Brady printed on the inside of each frame.

Christopher Cloos was founded in 2017 at the Paloma Beach Club in the South of France after a chance meeting with a charismatic man from Monaco by the name of Christopher Cloos. Langkilde said Cloos has no affiliation with the company except for the name.

The brand has headquarters in New York and Europe and is available in 25 countries and more than 500 stores around the world. It recently launched in Sweden and Germany but North America represents 70 percent of the brand’s business and most of its sales come from the brand’s e-commerce site. “That’s the strategy that makes the most sense,” Langkilde said.

Langkilde said the deal with Brady will run between two and three years and the athlete will promote the brand on his social media channels to “activate his base.” He is also expected to wear the glasses walking into stadiums during the NFL season. After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be its quarterback beginning this year.

Brady, 43, also has sponsorship deals with Under Armour, IWC Schaffhausen watches and others. He also has his own TB12 lifestyle brand that focuses on holistic health and wellness.