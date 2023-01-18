×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Twinset Inks Eyewear License Restating Its Youth-centric Approach

The premium contemporary brand has signed a deal with De Rigo for its first eyewear collection, which hits retail in March.

Eyewear by Twinset Milano developed under license with De Rigo.
Eyewear by Twinset Milano developed under license with De Rigo. Luca Manfredi/Courtesy of Twinset

MILAN — Speed is the defining trait at Twinset in the post-pandemic world, according to chief executive officer Alessandro Varisco, who is picking up his mission to rejuvenate and accelerate the brand’s performance after the COVID-19-disrupted years.

On Wednesday, the company revealed it has inked a multiyear licensing deal for the design, production and global distribution of eyewear with Italy-based De Rigo, which serves as licensing partner to brands including Blumarine, Philipp Plein, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Roberto Cavalli and Furla, among others.

“After dodging the fallout in 2020 when we were forced to weather the disruption caused by the pandemic, we realized speed would be the guiding principle going forward,” Varisco told WWD in an exclusive interview.

Related Galleries

“We had to find the right partner who shared our values. By looking at products, you realize how they were made not only in sync with our [fashion] DNA but also with our values, [the deal] materialized after knowing each other by chance but it’s been a real, mutual engagement,” he said.

The eyewear license marks the first of such deals for Twinset and the first time the premium contemporary brand is debuting sunglasses and prescription frames.

The first collection will bow in March through De Rigo’s distribution network and at Twinset’s flagship stores globally.

“We are sure that by working together we will reach significant and challenging objectives on a global scale. For De Rigo, this partnership represents an additional step in the group’s development plan, strengthening and widening our product offering in the women’s segment,” De Rigo’s managing director Michele Aracri said in a statement.

The move falls amid several rebooting steps taken by Varisco in recent months across product and organization to ensure growth.

On the former front, the CEO said that rationalizing the offering was key.

“I realized we only needed two legs to keep running,” he said, pointing to the company’s Twinset Milano main collection and the Actitude line debuted in 2021 as a more relaxed and versatile offering, forgoing the brand’s signature laces, bows and flounces.

“It’s about developing collections with a more international appeal and language, still romantic but with a leaner attitude,” the executive said. “As pervasive technology tends to conform everybody, Twinset needs to address women who want to be attuned with the times.”

Mindful of the rapidly changing scenarios in fashion, as highlighted by the pandemic years, Varisco rebooted the firm’s internal organization horizontally, enhancing the company’s ability to quickly respond to new market needs.

In 2019, the company leveraged that attitude to introduce a rental program called “PleaseDon’tBuy Signed by Twinset,” billed back then as the first rental project developed by a fashion brand.

It rapidly took off but then had a setback after the COVID-19 outbreak, Varisco said, noting the company is still fully committed to it.

“The project was originally conceived for a younger audience but we have acknowledged that it caters to female customers across generations. I think the concept of ownership per se is gone,” Varisco said.

The rental service has had a crucial role in drawing new customers into Twinset’s flagship stores, fueling cross-selling, with clients on the hunt for a frilly cocktail dress to rent and ending up buying knits and blazers.

Twinset, founded as a knitwear specialist, is controlled by private equity group The Carlyle Group, and has over the past few years reached out to a younger generation, tapping the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse for its communication.

Carlyle acquired 70 percent of Twinset in 2012, upping its stake to 90 percent in 2015 and taking full control in 2017 after Simona Barbieri, who founded the company in 1990 in the Italian town of Carpi — a knitwear hub — with business partner Tiziano Sgarbi, left the company.

The executive did not provide revenue figures for 2022, beyond saying they were in line with the company’s business plan. He expects 2023 sales to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Operating more than 100 directly operated stores across Europe and Russia and a similar amount of franchised units in the Middle East and in the countries neighboring Russia, the brand is steadily expanding its retail footprint, representing 40 percent of its sales.

“We used to have little retail presence in the past, especially because we focused on big flagships. Now the approach has shifted as I think medium-sized boutiques are best and ensure the client feels welcomed and spoiled when visiting our stores,” he said.

High on the executive’s agenda is the U.S., where Twinset recently inked a new distribution partnership. But Varisco professed his caution toward the region, which is seen as potentially very lucrative but equally requiring huge investments.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Hot Summer Bags

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Twinset to Debut Eyewear Under License With De Rigo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad