February 20, 2020

John Varvatos is turning his focus to eyewear.

The designer today will release a limited-edition capsule collection of rock ‘n’ roll-inspired sun and ophthalmic glasses called Artisan Eyewear. The design of the line was inspired by Varvatos’ personal collection of vintage guitars and uses exotic woods, laminate acetates and titanium accents.

