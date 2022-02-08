Versace Teams With Cole Sprouse for Eyewear Collection

Versace has named Cole Sprouse the face for its latest eyewear campaign.

Sprouse, who plays “Jughead” on the super popular teen soap “Riverdale” on The CW Network, was shot by Steven Klein and styled by Allegra Versace, daughter of Donatella. Klein used a handheld camera meant to capture the actor and model’s dynamic movements throughout the shoot.

The capsule collection of eyewear has two sunglass styles — a metal navigator with adjustable nose pads and a wraparound metal mask frame, and one round optical frame, all in a variety of colorways. All styles use a mix of the Italian house’s iconography, such as embossed Medusa details and engraved brand logos.

Cole Sprouse in a Versace Eyewear campaign photo. Courtesy

Sprouse shot to fame as a child actor — with his twin brother, Dylan — for his role as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and its spin-off series “The Suite Life on Deck.” He’s earned three Teen Choice awards for his role on “Riverdale” and in 2019 starred in the hit teen drama film “Five Feet Apart.” According to his IMDb page, the actor and model is in two forthcoming films, “Moonshot” and “Undercover.”

The collection goes on sale Tuesday and the campaign rolls out on Versace’s social channels.