Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Partnering With Christopher Cloos

Tom Brady has another supermodel in his life thanks to Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear firm for which he’s been an ambassador since fall 2020.

The brand will reveal today that it is partnering with Elsa Hosk, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, to be its first female global ambassador. As part of the deal, Hosk worked with the company to create the Cloos x Elsa eyewear collection, the brand’s first line specifically designed for women.

Julius Langkilde, chief executive officer of Christopher Cloos, said, “Elsa, like our company, has Northern European roots but also calls the United States home. As we continue to grow our presence in the States, that commonality, along with her passion for eyewear, and influence in beauty and fashion, make her a natural fit for our brand.”

Hosk began modeling in 2002 when she was 14, and became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015. “I have worked in beauty and fashion for nearly 20 years and that experience, along with my passion for eyewear, helped shape what I wanted my line to look like,” Hosk said.

She said when she was approached by Christopher Cloos, she jumped at the chance. “I have a big vintage collection and I wanted this to be really special. So we created a couple of styles together that will suit a lot of different faces,” she told WWD.

Over the years, Hosk has collaborated with a number of fashion brands including J Brand and 4th & Reckless and she said she drew on that experience for this new role.

Elsa Hosk drew inspiration from her vintage eyewear collection for the collaboration.

The Cloos x Elsa collection will feature sunglasses and blue light glasses. They draw their inspiration from the 1960s and ’70s Old Hollywood Era. Hosk said she started the design process by picking out the frames she wore the most from her collection and then tweaking them to make them more modern.

The collaboration will launch with one style, what Hosk described as “a vintage-inspired cat-eye — not a strong cat-eye, but more mellow.” It will be available in three colors and retail for $179. A blue light version will retail for $169. Other styles will be added over the course of the year.

Each frame is made from biodegradable material and comes in exclusive packaging. The inside of each case features Hosk’s signature, “Christopher Cloos” and “Elsa Hosk” are emblazoned on the inside of each frame, and the cleaning cloth includes a quote from the model: “Beauty is everywhere, just look and you’ll see it.”

Hosk will also be featured in a campaign for the collection, which was shot by Zoey Grossman in Los Angeles.

The glasses can also be tried on through an augmented reality experience on the brand’s web site as a result of a recent partnership with Vertebrae, a technology firm that specializes in 3D and AR for retail.

Langkilde said bringing high-powered ambassadors such as Hosk and Brady, who is married to supermodel Giselle Bündchen, on board is part of the company’s belief that having “strong partners” will help introduce and elevate the brand to the market. The brand also has a partnership with rising U.S. tennis player Jenson Brooksby.

Right now, only 30 percent of Christopher Cloos’s sales are to women, a number that he hopes to increase as a result of the partnership with Hosk. He said he expects her to be “heavily involved” with the company over the course of their multiyear deal.

The brand was founded in 2017 and is available in 25 countries and more than 500 stores around the world. Although it is one of the fastest-growing eyewear companies in Scandinavia, North America is its largest market.