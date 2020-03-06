By  on March 6, 2020

Vision Expo East is the latest large-scale U.S. fashion industry event to be canceled amid growing concerns over the coronavirus. VEE, as the trade show is known within the eyewear industry, was originally scheduled to be held from March 26 to 29 at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Center.

VEE organizers The Vision Council and Reed Exhibitions revealed the cancellation on Friday afternoon. The decision appeared down to the wire — late Thursday, a Vision Council representative maintained that the event would be held as scheduled.

