Vision Expo East Touches Down in New York City

Vision Expo East, the premier U.S. trade show for eyewear professionals, organized by the Vision Council and RX, returns to the Javits Center in New York City from Thursday to Sunday.

In what is sure to be the largest U.S. optical industry event since the pandemic, the 2023 Vision Expo East show anticipates more than 12,000 attendees with more than 425 exhibiting companies and over 300 moments of educational programing.

“We are looking forward to this year’s dynamic event and thrilled by the customer support and excitement that has been building. This year’s show will bring all segments of the industry to one level at the Javits Center, enabling easy navigation, heightened energy, optimized networking and overall, a better business experience for all of our customers and visitors,” said Fran Pennella, vice president, Vision Expo at RX.

Featuring a new unified layout, the entirety of show’s “neighborhoods” will be held on level three of the Javits Center, streamlining the event for attendees. The show is divided between: The Focus, representing the foundation of eye care and aiming to offer the key to masterfully servicing patients and customers; The Springs, a section dedicated to emerging talent from around the globe; The Atelier, a mix of design-led ateliers dedicated to artisanal eyewear; The Park, the section for industry icons, ubiquitous brands and prestigious collections to unveil their latest styles and offerings; The Union, meant to be the ultimate shopping experience for those seeking the newest in independent design, and The Panorama, which spotlights cutting-edge business solutions, medical advances, software and wearables that are paving the way for what’s to come in the vision care industry.

Atmosphere at Vision Expo East.

The show marks the debut of the Now Awards at Vision Expo East, the first industry award representing eyewear creativity in the U.S.

Born from the Now Pavilion, which features a curated selection of frames and lenses that embody the latest trends and innovations in eyewear, the Now Awards include several retail categories, such as: best Sunglass Under $250, Best Sunglass $250 to $500, Best Sunglass $500 and above, Best Optical under $250, Best Optical $250 to $500, Best Optical $500 and above, Optical Achievement Award and People’s Choice Award.

“I am proud to bring back the Now by Vision Expo Pavilion at Vision Expo East 2023 for this second edition, originally created with the intention to bring focus, awareness and representation to the eyewear industry,” said Nico Roseillier, creative eirector of Europa/State Optical Co./American Optical, and chairperson of the Now by Vision Expo advisory committee.

“Now by Vision Expo is a one-of-a-kind exhibit, curated with a focus on design and storytelling to highlight the industry’s most vibrant trends,” Roseillier said.

Final product selection will be chosen by an advisory review committee of media and retailers. The awards celebration will take place Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at The Bridge at Vision Expo East.

On the education front, the show’s program VisionEd, together with OptiCon @ Vision Expo, opens Thursday and the Exhibit Hall opens Friday. VisionEd at Vision Expo East education sessions explore everything from the latest business strategies and optical technology to patient care and cutting-edge innovations. OptiCon @ Vision Expo returns with an unmatched optician education program and exhibit hall experience for opticians, contact lens professionals, allied ophthalmic professionals, optical assistants, office managers, frame buyers and lab technicians.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with OptiCon as part of VisionEd that delivers the industry’s finest and most robust opticianry education program and thank our esteemed OptiCon board of advisers who work on the front line to develop such a sought-after program for our industry’s opticians,” Pennella said.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jason Romero, a legally blind ultra-runner. “After losing his vision to a degenerative condition, Jason defied the odds to become an Ultra-runner, crossing the United States on foot in only 60 days,” said Mitch Barkley, vice president of Trade Shows and Meetings at The Vision Council. ”Jason’s story of resilience and success underscores the life-changing value of sight and is an inspiration to us all. We are excited for attendees to hear from such an astounding and persevering speaker.”

“Challenge to Change” will feature remarks from Romero on Vision Expo’s main stage, The Bridge, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. where he will discuss his transformational journey from a successful executive to an unemployed, blind man, to an elite-extreme athlete with more than 10 world records.