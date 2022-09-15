×
Vision Expo West Touches Down in Las Vegas

The show is held at the Sands Convention Center Las Vegas Wednesday through Saturday.

Vision Expo West 2019
Vision Expo West, held at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas. Courtesy

Vision Expo West, the premier U.S. trade show for eyewear professionals, organized by the Vision Council and RX, again returns to the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino from Wednesday through Saturday.

“A commanding presence at the intersection of design, health care and technology, the vision care industry is the complete complement of fashion, lifestyle and well-being,” said Ashley Mills, chief executive officer of The Vision Council. “From the color of the lens and how it completes the designer’s concept for the frame to the innovations driving the future of vision care, including pharmaceuticals and digital technology, all of the players — new, emerging and established — will be in Las Vegas for Vision Expo West.” 

The 2022 West edition will see more than 350 exhibitors divided among five sections on the show floor. Two new neighborhoods are joining: The Panorama, designed to showcase cutting-edge technology in the vision industry and The Atelier, which debuted at this year’s East show. The Atelier will feature artisanal eyewear from a limited group of sought-after independent designers from across the globe, along with The Suites, which offer attendees access to luxury fashion houses and the exclusive boutiques across the Venetian and Palazzo hotels. Returning neighborhoods are The Focus: representing the foundation of eye care; The Park, where industry icons, well-known brands and prestigious collections unveil their latest styles, and The Union, featuring independent designers.

“In the spirit of showcasing the vision care industry’s latest trends and technology, we’re excited to debut a new neighborhood, The Panorama,” said Fran Pennella, vice president of Vision Expo at RX. “From the vibrant show-floor neighborhoods to the brand new CE program, there is so much for attendees to discover at Vision Expo West.”

The show has a new program that will feature more than 320 hours of education, ranging from the latest business strategies and optical technology to patient care and cutting-edge innovations.

The American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiners (ABO-NCLE) board, which includes the OptiCon advisory board members, is debuting a new educational program at OptiCon@Vision Expo West 2022 designed specifically for opticians, contact lens professionals, allied ophthalmic professionals, optical assistants, and office managers, frame buyers and lab technicians.

Designed to serve as the main stage destination on the show floor, dedicated to content on the products and services revolutionizing the vision care industry, the Innovation Stage will host a number of panels, including the Eye2Eye Series.

It kicks off with keynote speaker Shawn Kanungo, who will share his playbook and provide tips on how to make a dent in the world of eye care during his presentation, “The Future of Eyecare Is Human,” scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m., followed by a welcome reception.

The opening night party sees the return of Bad Habits, “The EyeDocs of Rock,” the longtime rock band comprised of several practicing optometrists. The band started playing together in 1987 when three of the current members were optometry students at Ohio State. Bassist Michael “Jules” Raies, OD; keyboardist/guitarist Mark Schindler; guitarist Pat Dollenmayer, OD; keyboard player Bob Glass, OD, and drummer Tony Fenton, OD, have performed at numerous optometry conventions and events since 2000.

The party will take place from 9 p.m. until midnight at the Brooklyn Bowl, located at 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard. 

