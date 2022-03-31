Vogue Eyewear Taps Hailey Bieber for Latest Collection

Vogue Eyewear has linked up with Hailey Bieber.

Bieber, the muse and model also known for her off-duty style, will codesign an eyewear collection and be featured in a campaign for the EssilorLuxottica owned brand.

“Hailey Bieber is a natural partner and collaborator for Vogue Eyewear. She is a reflection of our mission to be fashion forward yet accessible. Hailey’s status as one of the most culturally relevant and influential names in fashion and lifestyle, paired with her authentic, multifaceted personality embodies the core values of the brand and our customers. She is relatable with a fresh, refined sense of style that is translated into the collection through earthy tones and bold on-trend designs in classic shapes,” said Francesco Liut, group marketing director at EssilorLuxottica.

While Bieber recently codesigned a range of sneakers with Superga and is brand ambassador with Tiffany & Co., this is her first eyewear collection. It features four sun styles and four optical frames, using polished acetate and fine metal. The frames feature a dedicated signature logo at the temple.

“Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone and I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style,” Bieber explained.

The campaign images were shot by Zoey Grossman and styled by Andrew Mukamal at a sun drenched villa, channeling a fashion-focused, fun and glam energy.

Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear Courtesy

“This collaboration is special to me because I was able to work with the team to codesign frames that felt natural, but still fashion-forward and fun. The Vogue Eyewear team was so much fun to work with and we had a great time shooting the campaign for the collection,” Bieber said.

Bieber is the next chapter for the eyewear brand who has a history of capturing the pop culture zeitgeist with its collaborations, previously working with model Gigi Hadid and actress Millie Bobbie Brown.

The Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear launches Wednesday and each style comes with a custom-made carry pouch. Styles retail for $99 on Vogue Eyewear’s e-commerce and at Sunglass Hut locations and online.

RELATED:

Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Brand Is Coming — Here’s What to Know

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Tiffany & Co. Plots Surrealist NYC Holiday Pop-up, Signs Hailey Bieber as Brand Ambassador