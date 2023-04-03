Market Moments: Von Dutch Drops Eyewear Collection

The rebooted Von Dutch brand is furthering its upscaling mission by debuting its first eyewear collection.

Capitalizing on a return to the ‘90s and the Y2K aesthetic that marked the brand’s fortune in the early 2000s, Von Dutch is expanding its categories with a nine-style lineup of sunglasses for a total of 30 pieces.

“While we already have mastered the luxury clothing sector, eyewear has always been at the top of our list for our newest product and we couldn’t be more excited to debut this launch,” said Earl Pickens, artistic director for Von Dutch Paris. “This line celebrates favorite eyewear styles from iconic decades in fashion but with a high-end twist and they perfectly represent the new Von Dutch Paris line that we are excited to showcase worldwide.”

Retailing between $250 and $390, the collection includes vintage-looking squarish and chunky frames, as well as metal aviator styles adorned with the brand’s eagle wings logo and pastel acetate sunglasses.

Von Dutch named its styles after global personalities with influence on American culture, spanning from Catherine Deneuve and Le Corbusier to James Dean, Man Ray, Ray Charles and Steve McQueen. An enveloping metal framed mask with mirrored lenses spelling out Von Dutch was named after Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain.

A Von Dutch total look including the newly launched sunglasses. Courtesy of Von Dutch

The collection launches exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site, where it is already available for pre-order and will ship on April 12.

As reported, the brand, which has been owned by French footwear firm Groupe Royer since 2009, was relaunched as a luxury label in 2020.