Who Decides War to Launch First Eyewear With Dita

New York City-based label Who Decides War launches on Wednesday its second collaboration in two months, but this time with eyewear brand Dita.

Cofounders Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore redesigned Dita’s Superflight sunglasses in four hand dip-dyed and hand-painted colors, including black, purple, green and a cracked white style with pink lenses, all retailing between $500 and $550. The styles first appeared in the brand’s spring 2022 runway show will be available on the Dita website and select retailers like Ssense and The Webster.

“It has been very organic,” Bravado said about the partnership. “We’ve always been in conversation and it just so happened they had this opportunity for us.”

This collaboration also marks as Who Decides War’s first sunglasses. “The inspiration was to make striking things,” he added. “It’s very hard for us to find good sunglasses or glasses that really pop.”

Prior to this collaboration, Who Decides War teamed with streetwear brand Barriers on a capsule collection and supporting pop-up shop.

“The support was overwhelming,” Bravado said. “Barriers founder Steven Barter and I have large cult followings, but I didn’t know it was going to be that much support. For us to have lines outside for each day was really a blessing. I’m just really blessed to share our platforms. It was great to see everyone we haven’t seen in a minute. It brought New York City together.”

Who Decides War is best known for its handcrafted denim styles that are ripped, destroyed, mended and have embroidered artwork that is also done by hand and sewn on. The brand recently presented its fall 2022 collection inspired by angels and the people Bravado and D’Amore have lost in their communities.

The brand has 24 accounts and is available in the U.S., Nigeria, Asia and Europe, and this season opened accounts with Saks Fifth Avenue, Browns and Notre in Chicago, among others.