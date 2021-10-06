Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for Eyewear Collection

Pop star Zayn Malik has teamed up with eyewear brand Arnette.

The first chapter of the collaboration has five styles, with square profiles, low-and-wide wing shapes and deep rim metal that come in bleached tie-dye colors with colorful see-through and flash mirror lens. Each style is named after iconic retro cars and the codesigned collection is their take on sustainable eyewear, produced using only bio-based materials.

According the eyewear brand, which is part of the stable of brands at EssilorLuxottica, the frames are more than just a product launch. They’re an ongoing creative collaboration, launching with a fresh campaign inspired by the former One Direction member’s own artwork.

“I’m very interested in design and the creative elements of a campaign, so it was quite cool to work with a brand like Arnette,” Malik, who has a child with supermodel Gigi Hadid, said. “The team has been really open and receptive to my ideas and have been a great partner.”

The singer is no stranger to fashion collaborations, having previously worked on collections with Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and the Kooples. Zayn’s debut album, Mind of Mine, saw him become the first male solo artist in the world to simultaneously chart at number one on the U.K. and U.S. album charts in the first week of release.

Zayne x Arnette starts at $99 and is available at SunglassHut.com, LensCrafters.com and Amazon.com.