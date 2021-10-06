×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for Eyewear Collection

Produced using only bio-based materials, the codesigned collection is their take on sustainable eyewear.

An image from the Zayn x
An image from the Zayn x Arnette campaign. Courtesy Photo

Pop star Zayn Malik has teamed up with eyewear brand Arnette.

The first chapter of the collaboration has five styles, with square profiles, low-and-wide wing shapes and deep rim metal that come in bleached tie-dye colors with colorful see-through and flash mirror lens. Each style is named after iconic retro cars and the codesigned collection is their take on sustainable eyewear, produced using only bio-based materials.

According the eyewear brand, which is part of the stable of brands at EssilorLuxottica, the frames are more than just a product launch. They’re an ongoing creative collaboration, launching with a fresh campaign inspired by the former One Direction member’s own artwork.

“I’m very interested in design and the creative elements of a campaign, so it was quite cool to work with a brand like Arnette,” Malik, who has a child with supermodel Gigi Hadid, said. “The team has been really open and receptive to my ideas and have been a great partner.”

The singer is no stranger to fashion collaborations, having previously worked on collections with Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and the Kooples. Zayn’s debut album, Mind of Mine, saw him become the first male solo artist in the world to simultaneously chart at number one on the U.K. and U.S. album charts in the first week of release.

Zayne x Arnette starts at $99 and is available at SunglassHut.com, LensCrafters.com and Amazon.com.

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zayn Teams Up With Arnette for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad