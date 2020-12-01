Zenni has teamed with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, influencer Claire Kittle, on a collection.

Called The Kittle Collection, the limited-edition capsule features 12 frame styles. The athlete and influencer worked closely with Zenni’s design team on the collection, offering suggestions for materials and colorways for each style. The glasses are available in prescription, sunglass or Blokz blue-light-blocking options.

“Claire and I had an awesome experience working with Zenni to design these frames for our first signature collection, and we’re both really proud of how they all turned out,” said Kittle. “I can’t wait to get back out on the field soon and start rocking them on game days, but in the meantime, I think I know what I’m going to be giving my teammates for the holidays.”

“George and I met in college, and we of course bonded over sports because we were both athletes, but we quickly found out that another one of our shared interests was fashion,” his wife added. “We wanted to make sure this collaboration with Zenni drew inspiration from both of those worlds, and I definitely think we succeeded in pulling that theme and style through in each of the frames we helped design.”

Zenni is the official eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers and the presenting partner for the Zenni Zone at Levi’s Stadium. Earlier this year, Zenni unveiled a Super Bowl ad featuring Kittle as the star and narrator, showcasing video and images of him on and off the football field, including watching films wearing his Blokz. The success of the campaign along with his passion for eyewear led to the launch of The Kittle Collection, as well as upcoming donations of Blokz blue light glasses to kids in need through Zenni’s Framing the Future program, the company said.

“Zenni’s partnership with the San Francisco 49ers has led to the establishment of a fantastic relationship with George as a brand ambassador whose interest in eyewear and fashion stood out to us right away,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s brand marketing and communications officer. “With that in mind, we wanted to present both Claire and him the opportunity to design the eyewear in their own signature Kittle Collection. You don’t need to be a 49ers fan to find something for yourself in this collection — with a mix of 12 frame styles available in a range of colors including classic 49ers red and gold, we’re confident The Kittle Collection has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Prices start at $23.95 and are available for purchase on the Zenni e-commerce site.