Zenni is continuing to increase its exposure in the e-sports arena.

The online eyewear brand has signed an exclusive partnership deal with the Nets Gaming Crew of the NBA 2K League, an affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. This marks the company’s first entry into the NBA 2K League.

Under the terms of the deal, Zenni will become the official eyewear of NetsGC and provide athletes with its Blokz technology eyewear, which reduces eye strain by blocking blue light emitted by digital screens. When NetsGC tip off their season on May 29 on ESPN2, they will wear jerseys featuring the Zenni logo that will also appear on the uniforms worn by each of NetsGC’s in-game avatars. Zenni branding will also be featured within the games throughout the remainder of the season, both on NetsGC’s home court and through visual courtside signage.

“We’re looking forward to adding another member of our Zenni Gaming family and doing that with the NBA 2K League and NetsGC,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s brand communications officer. “We’re excited to connect with another new audience and creating engaging content for NetsGC and NBA 2K League fans alike. As with all our e-sports partnerships, we’ll focus on introducing our Blokz blue light blocking lens technology to emphasize the importance of eye health for gamers of all skill levels.”

Ivan Curtiss, NetsGC general manager and coach, will be working with Zenni on “The #OG2CENTS Podcast,” for which he is the host. Curtiss, who is also the creator of The MyPlayer Basketball Association, will wear Zenni frames during podcast streams and integrate Zenni promotions into each episode.

In addition, the two companies will offer a Film Room Content Series that will break down previous NetsGC matchups and assist the team in preparing for upcoming opponents, as well as a NetsGC x Blokz social promotion featuring highlights of the best in-game blocks over the course of the season. Zenni will also serve as the presenting sponsor of NetsGC Game Day social posts.

“NetsGC is proud to be the first NBA 2K League team to partner with Zenni,” said Josh Pruss, head of NetsGC business operations and senior vice president of global partnerships for BSE Global. “In competitive gaming, players are always looking for a competitive edge, and reducing eye strain is an important aspect in improving overall gaming performance. We’re excited to have Zenni as NetsGC’s Official Eyewear Partner and work alongside them to elevate the importance of eye protection and eye health within the gaming community.”

Zenni is also the official eyewear partner of the Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers. It made its first foray into e-sports last year with the Golden Guardians and expanded that last month through partnerships with the Houston Outlaws, Pittsburgh Knights and Lux Gaming.