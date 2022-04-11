A-Cold-Wall Revists Converse Collab With New Sneaker

After reimagining the classic Chuck Taylor All-Star in 2020, A-Cold-Wall’s founder Samuel Ross and Converse are back together for another collaboration, introducing a futuristic silhouette to the All-Star label, the Aeon Active CX.

The Aeon Active CX lifestyle silhouette was officially unveiled in June 2021 and is one of the latest entries to Converse’s CX line. Ross’ version features a slip-on upper structured around Converse’s CX comfort technology that’s paired with an exaggerated heel and TPU heel wedge, making it easier to get on and off. The shoe’s standout detail is the CX foam midsole, which is partially created with Nike Crater foam and is made from about 12 percent repurposed scraps from the factory floors.

The A-Cold-Wall x Converse Aeon Active CX – Aeon 1

The A-Cold-Wall x Converse Aeon Active CX – Aeon 2

The top half is built from a mixture of perforated suede and leather overlays with rounded lines, and Ross’ trademark aesthetic, which includes a bold combination of colors adorned with a subversive graphic language, and a translucent outsole, scattered around the entire assemblage, resulting in a technical look.

The shoe is available in two colorways with a staggered rollout: the Micro Chip/Healing Jade/Black and the Black/Black/Apple Green are available now exclusively through A-Cold-Wall’s e-commerce site and via Converse.com and additional select retailers. It’s priced at $160.

