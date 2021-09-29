×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear Unlimited

The license had previously been assigned to Global Brands Group.

Frye boot
The Frye Harness boot. courtesy shot.

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company, has transitioned its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited.

The license had previously been assigned to Global Brands Group, which filed for bankruptcy in July and is being restructured. The bankruptcy came after GBG sold off assets and inventory related to its Frye and Spyder brands. ABG said in June it was taking back those businesses and reassigning those licenses to new operating partners.

Christina Martin Pieper, senior vice president of brand, lifestyle at ABG, said, “Established in 1863, Frye is an authentic American heritage brand [that] holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape. Footwear Unlimited is a highly trusted footwear operator, bringing generations of expertise in sourcing, design, manufacturing as well as strong retail relationships. We are confident that they will uphold the fine quality and craftsmanship that Frye has been delivering to consumer for more than 150 years.”

Related Galleries

“We work alongside an expert design team and world-leading material suppliers and manufacturers to create footwear collections that authentically embody the heritage and DNA of each of our brands,” said Andrew Tastad, executive vice president at Footwear Unlimited. “Frye is an enduring American heritage brand, and we are thrilled to be working with ABG to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

ABG’s goal is to continue Frye’s leading position in footwear, small leather goods, accessories, hosiery and outerwear, while expanding into key lifestyle categories such as apparel, workwear and home.

In July, ABG said it had found a new partner for its Spyder brand: Liberated Brands, the operating company for Volcom. The license for the ski and active lifestyle brand moved to Liberated Brands, which was created when it purchased the intellectual property for Volcom from Kering in 2019. ABG also owns a minority stake in Liberated Brands.

Footwear Unlimited also has the license for Spyder Footwear, launching this fall. In addition, it makes footwear under the Baretraps label.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Global Brands Group North American Arm Files for Chapter 11

Frye Expands Into Women’s and Men’s  RTW

Authentic Brands Group and SPARC to Acquire Eddie Bauer

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad