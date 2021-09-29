ABG Assigns Frye License to Footwear Unlimited

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company, has transitioned its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited.

The license had previously been assigned to Global Brands Group, which filed for bankruptcy in July and is being restructured. The bankruptcy came after GBG sold off assets and inventory related to its Frye and Spyder brands. ABG said in June it was taking back those businesses and reassigning those licenses to new operating partners.

Christina Martin Pieper, senior vice president of brand, lifestyle at ABG, said, “Established in 1863, Frye is an authentic American heritage brand [that] holds a unique position in the fashion and lifestyle landscape. Footwear Unlimited is a highly trusted footwear operator, bringing generations of expertise in sourcing, design, manufacturing as well as strong retail relationships. We are confident that they will uphold the fine quality and craftsmanship that Frye has been delivering to consumer for more than 150 years.”

“We work alongside an expert design team and world-leading material suppliers and manufacturers to create footwear collections that authentically embody the heritage and DNA of each of our brands,” said Andrew Tastad, executive vice president at Footwear Unlimited. “Frye is an enduring American heritage brand, and we are thrilled to be working with ABG to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

ABG’s goal is to continue Frye’s leading position in footwear, small leather goods, accessories, hosiery and outerwear, while expanding into key lifestyle categories such as apparel, workwear and home.

In July, ABG said it had found a new partner for its Spyder brand: Liberated Brands, the operating company for Volcom. The license for the ski and active lifestyle brand moved to Liberated Brands, which was created when it purchased the intellectual property for Volcom from Kering in 2019. ABG also owns a minority stake in Liberated Brands.

Footwear Unlimited also has the license for Spyder Footwear, launching this fall. In addition, it makes footwear under the Baretraps label.

