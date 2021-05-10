Now that the world is reopening, retailers and customers are laying the groundwork for which footwear will be favored in a post-pandemic world. Before COVID-19, the sneaker, through the influence of streetwear, was the ubiquitous footwear choice, proving that comfort was a driver even before the quarantine.

Fall collections had a joyful vibe — see the bright, colorful pieces of clothing with a brooding glamour at Prada or the eclectic patchwork energy of Gabriela Hearst’s new take on Chloé. Both collections also presented an update on boots — the shoe of choice for fall and beyond. (Of course, the boot has been a driver at retail, no matter the season, for quite some time.)

Coming in a range of options — think a tough combat style or a dainty pointed bootie — it lends itself to work, when we go back to offices, and to a night out, if you remember those?

So looking ahead, as events ramp up and life gets fuller, the contemporary market is carving out a niche with two of the season’s strongest boot shapes — a touch of toughness from a lug sole and a bit of ’80s kitsch from the slouch boot.

Heavy, lug-soled boots are the antidote to all of the slippers and slides that we’ve all been wearing inside. And while they may be the opposite of comfort dressing, their dystopian, end-of-times vibe is completely appropriate as we move forward.

Equal parts chic and relaxed, the slouchy boot look great paired with denim, leggings, dresses and skirts.

