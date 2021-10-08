×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

AGL Revamps Milan Showroom, Expands in China

Belgian architect Glenn Sestig restyled the footwear label showroom creating a concept that AGL will use for its new retail projects.

Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti with
Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti with Glenn Sestig Courtesy of AGL

MILAN — AGL has made its showroom in Milan larger — and completely restyled courtesy of Glenn Sestig. 

The Belgian architect has teamed up with AGL owners, sisters Sara, Vera and Mari Giusti, to create a concept that, according to Vera Giusti, will be used for a new flagship that will inaugurate in Italy in a still undisclosed location in 2022. 

“The sisters really liked a store I designed in Antwerp, named Coccodrillo, and through their Belgian agent they got in touch with us,” said Sestig, during a walkthrough of the showroom located on Via Spiga in Milan’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district. “They wanted a clean, functional space, with a strong character but that, at the same time, could really serve as a discreet background to make the shoes stand out.” 

The airy space, infused with a modern, welcoming and cozy atmosphere, wants to reflect the DNA of the brand, Giusti explained. “We are three sisters and I think that each of us is well represented in this space,” she said. “In addition, we have always been an international brand, but at the same time we are 100 percent Italian and this duality is reflected in the choice of materials.”

For example, Sestig combined Iranian and Italian travertine, while the modernist vibe of the uncomplicated metal displays created a charming contrast with the soft lines of the tables and seats crafted from leather in powdery tones, including blush pink. 

AGL showroom in Milan
AGL showroom in Milan. Courtesy of AGL

The furniture was designed by Sestig and produced by Italian leather home accessory specialist Giobagnara, while upholstery was sourced from the Kvadrat/Raf Simons collection. 

According to Giusti, after complications caused by the pandemic, the second half of 2021 has seen the brand’s business returning to pre-COVID-19 figures especially thanks to the effervescence of the North American market.

“This makes us think that we will return to 2019 volumes in 2022,” said Giusti, who added that next year AGL will focus on expanding its business in China, where the company currently operates a shop-in-shop at Beijing‘s prestigious department store SKP. “At the same time, we are planning the rollout of an online store dedicated to the Chinese market in order to complement our off-line strategy.” 

