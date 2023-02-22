×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Antonio Marras Lets His Imagination Run Free in Fall Collection

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Beauty

SoulCycle Founders Open ‘Social Relational Health’ Location

Alexandre Birman Fetes Capsule With Antonia With Plenty of Shoe Signing

The Brazilian footwear designer and Milan’s luxury multibrand store teamed up for exclusive high-heeled sandal styles.

Alexandre Birman at Antonia in Milan.
Alexandre Birman at Antonia in Milan. Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com/Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

MILAN — Add “sign now” to the see-now-buy-now format, at least when it comes to Alexandre Birman.

The Brazilian footwear designer was caught in plenty of shoe signing at the cocktail celebrating his namesake label’s partnership with luxury retailer Antonia here on Tuesday.

Gathered on the opening evening of Milan Fashion Week at Antonia’s location in the former archbishop seminary on central Corso Venezia that also houses Ferragamo’s new Portrait Milano hotel, the fashion crowd seized the moment for some shopping. Guests and loyal customers of the retailer rushed to try on the exclusive sandals marking the tie-up and have their new purchases sealed with Birman’s signature.

Related Galleries

The friendly and informal vibe suited both Birman’s relaxed attitude and the bubbly personality of Antonia Giacinti, who established Antonia Milano as an upscale accessories store in 1999. The retailer later expanded to include women’s and menswear, the latter steered by cofounder Maurizio Purificato.

“I’ve been friends with Antonia [Giacinti] for many years. I’ve basically started the Alexandre Birman brand with her, and she often comes to Brazil; she loves it,” said Birman in between sole signing. “We had this idea of the collaboration last year for the opening of this store, which is very special for the world, not only for Milan. This is going to be the place where fashion will breathe novelty, so we decided to design a special shoe style available exclusively here.”

Antonia Giacinti, Alexandre Birman, Anderson Birman at Antonia in Milan.
Antonia Giacinti, Alexandre Birman, Anderson Birman at Antonia in Milan. Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com/Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

As reported, last year Antonia unveiled its second outpost in the city inside the colonnaded courtyard of the Portrait complex. Covering around 8,000 square feet, the retail space carries a mix of established designers and new names for men and women, as well as offering branded concept corners in rotation and a sneaker space. The location adds to Antonia’s first store opened in 2013 inside the landmark Palazzo Cagnola in Milan’s Brera district and international units in Macao and Wuhan in China.

Offered in two slightly different versions, Birman’s high-heeled sandals designed for the retailer are defined by bandage-effect straps wrapping around the feet and expressing “the essence of the Alexandre Birman woman: elegant but young, unconventional but without being eccentric.”

Set on signature flared stiletto heels, the sandals are crafted either in soft leather or silk satin and enriched with a statement buckle that is covered in leather or bejeweled with crystals, respectively. Rendered in lime or camel tones, the Antonia Leather version retails at 595 euros, while the Antonia Crystals option in black or pale cherry satin is priced at 750 euros.

Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal.
Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal. Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

While after the in-store cocktail guests moved to the adjacent Portrait Milano hotel for dinner and drinks set to the tempo of both Brazilian and Italian music hits, Birman’s stay in the city will extend beyond the event. The designer decided to decamp from Paris to present his main fall 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, too, staging a presentation on Thursday at the Palazzo Parigi hotel.

Asked about the decision to join the city’s official fashion schedule, the founder remained vague in teasing that the brand’s parent company, Arezzo & Co., is focusing on and investing in Italy. Without disclosing more details, he hinted that big news will be coming early next month. “Let’s just say that Arezzo, which was born in Brazil and inspired by Italy, after 50 years will have a foot in the country,” he said.

Currently also serving as chief executive officer of Arezzo & Co., Birman founded his namesake brand in 2008. Carried in stand-alone stores worldwide and prime retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Net-a-porter, the brand is best known for the Clarita sandal defined by two bow ties, one on the upper of the shoe and one at the ankle strap.

Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal.
Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal. Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

Before launching the label, Birman established the Schutz brand in 1995, when he was only 18. A knack for shoemaking runs in his family since his father Anderson, chairman of Arezzo & Co., and uncle Jefferson founded the namesake brand Arezzo in 1972.

Five decades later, the company evolved into a multibranded group that includes Arezzo, Schutz and Alexandre Birman as well as Anacapri, Fiever, Alme, My Shoes, Baw Clothing, Carol Bassi and the lifestyle arm AR&Co, which counts brands such as Reserva. In 2019, Arezzo & Co. revealed an agreement to be the exclusive distributor of the Vans brand of footwear, apparel and accessories in Brazil, too.

Listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange since 2011, in the first nine months of 2022 the company reported sales up 57.4 percent to 3.6 billion Brazilian reals, or roughly $700 million, compared to the same period in 2021.

Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal.
Alexandre Birman x Antonia sandal. Courtesy of Alexandre Birman
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Hot Summer Bags

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alexandre Birman, Antonia Celebrate Capsule With A Lot of Shoe Signing

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad