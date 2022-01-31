Altuzarra Stitches a Footwear Capsule With Castañer

Joseph Altuzarra has a new footwear capsule.

An Altuzarra x Castañer capsule collection will be introduced Jan. 31 for spring.

The capsule has three lines in the series: Stitching, Braided and Tie Dye, evoking some of the designs seen in Altuzarra’s last show during New York Fashion Week in September. The designer has always leaned toward artisanal techniques.

The capsule is comprised of eight styles in various espadrilles, from open-toe wedges with a woven leather ankle strap to playful flats in varying arrays of tie-dye. Retail prices range from $180 to $495, and the collection will be available on Altuzarra and Castañer’s e-commerce sites. The capsule is for one season only.

Among the highlights is an ankle-wrapped wedge, also available with a double sole, in the Tie Dye line. Irregular shapes of blues and mauves are printed on canvas, displayed over black and white and on the natural tone of jute. They come with interchangeable straps, in printed and plain versions. The designs of the Braided series combine black leather and the raw tone of jute, while the Aria is a wedge tied to the ankle by a buckle.

Altuzarra x Castañer footwear. courtesy shot.

The designs are manufactured entirely by hand in the Spanish workshops of Castañer’s family business, where their footwear has been handcrafted for nearly 100 years. Luis Castañer and his cousin Tomas Serra founded Castañer’s first workshop in 1927. Castañer’s meeting with Yves Saint Laurent in the 1970s made history when together they created the first espadrille with a wedge.

The Aria wedge from the Altuzarra x Castañer capsule collection. Fotoempresas Photo Studio S.L. -

This isn’t Altuzarra’s first footwear collaboration. Years ago he collaborated with Gianvito Rossi.

Altuzarra, who has French, American and Chinese roots, was born and raised in Paris and trained alongside designers such as Marc Jacobs, Ricardo Tisci, Proenza Schouler and Givenchy, before launching his own label in 2008. His collections are closely connected with craftwork and reflect the designer’s multicultural past.

Last December, Altuzarra launched a new “genderful” brand called Altu, which reimagined and challenged traditional notions of dress.

